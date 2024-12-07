How to watch today's Leeds United vs Derby Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds United and Derby, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Promotion hopefuls Leeds United will play hosts to strugglers Derby in Saturday's Championship game at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke's men suffered a 1-0 shock defeat at Blackburn Rovers last time out, while the Rams are winless for four straight games after the 1-2 loss against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leeds United vs Derby online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Leeds United and Derby will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Leeds United vs Derby kick-off time

Championship - Championship Elland Road

The Championship match between Leeds United and Derby will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, December 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Leeds United team news

As Ethan Ampadu is not expected to return to action in 2024 due to a knee injury, Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk will keep to their duties at centre-back.

Sam Byram, Isaac Schmidt, Joe Gelhardt and Ilia Gruev are also unlikely to be available for selection, while Junior Firpo is a doubt on account of a foot injury.

Derby team news

Defender Callum Elder and midfielder Ebou Adams will serve a one-game suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Crystal Palace loanee David Ozoh will be hoping to come good from a thigh problem, while Ryan Nyambe and Jake Rooney are ruled out through injury.

Kenzo Goudmijn is set to replace the suspended Adams.

