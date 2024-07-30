How to watch today's LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) will look to secure their spot in the 2024 Leagues Cup knockout stage when they take on Vancouver Whitecaps at the BMO Stadium on Tuesday.

While the Falcons enter the tie on a winning note, having defeated Tijuana 3-0, the Caps will want to kick off their campaign with a win of their own.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET Venue: BMO Stadium

The Leagues Cup match between LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Tuesday, July 30, in the United States (US).

How to watch LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

LAFC team news

Italian defender Lorenzo Dellavalle remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Cristian Olivera and Denis Bouanga are in hot form in front of goal, and the duo should be involved alongside Kei Kamara upfront.

LAFC possible XI: Lloris; Long, Chanot, Murillo; Palencia, Sanchez, Segura, Campos; Olivera, Kamara, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero, Hasal Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Olivera, Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Muller, Bouanga

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Midfielder Ryan Gauld will miss the game after sustaining a knock in last Sunday's 4-3 defeat to Houston Dynamo in MLS.

Besides, defender Tristan Blackmon is a long-term injury absentee due to a groin problem.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Utvik, Veselinovic, Martins; Ahmed, Vite, Cubas, Berhalter; Raposo, White, Picault

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Bendik, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Laborda, Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Halbouni, Martins, Utvik, Ahmed, Brown, Bovalina Midfielders: Raposo, Schopf, Priso, Berhalter, Kreilach, Cubas, Vite Forwards: Picault, White, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 11, 2024 LAFC 3-0 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS November 5, 2023 Vancouver Whitecaps 0-1 LAFC MLS October 28, 2023 LAFC 5-2 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS October 21, 2023 Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 LAFC MLS June 24, 2023 LAFC 2-3 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS

