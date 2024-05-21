Los Angeles FC vs Loudoun United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Los Angeles FC and Loudoun United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC is set to welcome Loudoun United to the BMO Stadium for a US Open Cup round of 16 encounter on Tuesday.

The Black and Gold overcame Las Vegas Lights FC in the last 32 stage of the tournament, while the USL Championship outfit made it here by defeating the likes of Richmond Kickers and Orange County SC in the previous rounds.

The winner on Tuesday night will advance to the quarterfinals on July 9 or 10, while the final will be played on September 25.

Los Angeles FC vs Loudoun United kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

The US Open Cup match between Los Angeles FC and Loudoun United will be played at BMP Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT on Tuesday, May 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Loudoun United online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the US Open Cup match between Los Angeles FC and Loudoun United is available to watch and stream online live through MLS Soccer, USL Soccer and U.S. Soccer.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo will miss the trio of David Emmanuel Martinez Morales, Lorenzo Dellavalle and Ryan Hollingshead due to injuries.

With Hugo Lloris in goal, Denis Bouanga should feature in the attack alongside Kei Kamara and Cristian Olivera.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Long, Campos; Tillman, Atuesta, Bogusz; Olivera, Kamara, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Duenas, Chanot, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Bogusz, Atuesta, Darboe Forwards: Olivera, Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Muller, Bouanga

Loudoun United team news

Loudoun United boss Ryan Martin will be without Jesse Maldonado due to a knee injury.

Zach Ryan would start up front, with Tommy Williamson and Riley Bidois supporting from the flanks.

Loudoun United possible XI: Fauroux; Tingey, Hughes, Erlandson, Akinmboni, Dambrot; Williamson, Valot, McCabe, Bidois; Ryan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jacomen, Fauroux Defenders: Hughes, Tingey, Leerman, Awuah, Turner, Dambrot, Erlandson Midfielders: McCabe, Valot, Skundrich, Nagy Forwards: Leggett, Williamson, ElMedkhar, Espinal, Ryan, Bidois, Francois, Amadou Wane

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between Los Angeles FC and Loudoun United across all competitions.

