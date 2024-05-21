Los Angeles FC vs Loudoun United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Los Angeles FC is set to welcome Loudoun United to the BMO Stadium for a US Open Cup round of 16 encounter on Tuesday.
The Black and Gold overcame Las Vegas Lights FC in the last 32 stage of the tournament, while the USL Championship outfit made it here by defeating the likes of Richmond Kickers and Orange County SC in the previous rounds.
The winner on Tuesday night will advance to the quarterfinals on July 9 or 10, while the final will be played on September 25.
Los Angeles FC vs Loudoun United kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|BMO Stadium
The US Open Cup match between Los Angeles FC and Loudoun United will be played at BMP Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA.
It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT on Tuesday, May 21, in the United States (US).
How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Loudoun United online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the US Open Cup match between Los Angeles FC and Loudoun United is available to watch and stream online live through MLS Soccer, USL Soccer and U.S. Soccer.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Los Angeles FC team news
LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo will miss the trio of David Emmanuel Martinez Morales, Lorenzo Dellavalle and Ryan Hollingshead due to injuries.
With Hugo Lloris in goal, Denis Bouanga should feature in the attack alongside Kei Kamara and Cristian Olivera.
Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Long, Campos; Tillman, Atuesta, Bogusz; Olivera, Kamara, Bouanga
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lloris, Romero
|Defenders:
|Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Duenas, Chanot, Long
|Midfielders:
|Sanchez, Tillman, Bogusz, Atuesta, Darboe
|Forwards:
|Olivera, Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Muller, Bouanga
Loudoun United team news
Loudoun United boss Ryan Martin will be without Jesse Maldonado due to a knee injury.
Zach Ryan would start up front, with Tommy Williamson and Riley Bidois supporting from the flanks.
Loudoun United possible XI: Fauroux; Tingey, Hughes, Erlandson, Akinmboni, Dambrot; Williamson, Valot, McCabe, Bidois; Ryan
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jacomen, Fauroux
|Defenders:
|Hughes, Tingey, Leerman, Awuah, Turner, Dambrot, Erlandson
|Midfielders:
|McCabe, Valot, Skundrich, Nagy
|Forwards:
|Leggett, Williamson, ElMedkhar, Espinal, Ryan, Bidois, Francois, Amadou Wane
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first meeting between Los Angeles FC and Loudoun United across all competitions.