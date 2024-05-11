LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles Galaxy and Real Salt Lake face off in a top-of-the-table showdown in the Western Conference in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday night.

Currently sitting in the third and first positions in the standings respectively, the hosts have the golden chance to overtake their opponents with a win here.

The Galaxy played out a lacklustre goalless draw against Seattle Sounders last weekend, while RSL just continued their fine form, dispatching Sporting KC 1-0 to extend their unbeaten streak to seven games.

LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

The MLS match between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, USA.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

LA Galaxy will be boosted by the return of playmaker Riqui Puig, who missed the Seattle Sounders game due to suspension. Either Diego Fagundez or Edwin Cerrillo will make way for the Spaniard's comeback.

Dejan Joveljic has missed the past two matches due to a thigh injury, but the Serbian attacker is hoping to return here.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Neal, Yoshida, Aude; Puig, Cerrillo, Brugman; Paintsil, Berry, Pec

Position Players Goalkeepers: Micovic, McCarthy, Scott Defenders: Yoshida, Ferkranus, Caceres, Zavaleta, Aude, Nelson, Yamane, Cuevas Midfielders: Brugman, Cerrillo, Puig, Delgado, Aguirre, Vivi, Perez, Lepley Forwards: Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Real Salt Lake team news

After making a number of changes for the US Open Cup, RSL manager Pablo Mastroeni will revert to the Real Salt Lake lineup that took the field in the 1-0 win against Sporting KC.

Kevin Bonilla, Pablo Ruiz, and Marcelo Silva are all set to be out with respective injury concerns.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Brody, Glad, Vera, Katranis; Eneli, Ojeda; Gomez, Arango, Luna; Julio

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/10/23 LA Galaxy 2-2 Real Salt Lake MLS 08/06/23 Real Salt Lake 3-2 LA Galaxy US Open Cup 01/06/23 Real Salt Lake 2-3 LA Galaxy MLS 02/10/22 LA Galaxy 1-1 Real Salt Lake MLS 01/05/22 Real Salt Lake 1-0 LA Galaxy MLS

