How to watch today's LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) will be seeking their first victory at the newly opened Intuit Dome when they face off against the Phoenix Suns (3-1) on Thursday. This matchup marks their second meeting within eight days, with the Suns edging out a narrow 116-113 overtime win during their season opener on October 26.

The hosts narrowly missed their first home win of the 2024-25 NBA regular season, suffering a 106-105 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Suns are riding a strong wave of momentum, having secured three wins in their first four games. They will be eager to maintain their winning streak after overcoming the in-form Los Angeles Lakers with a 109-105 victory at home last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the LA Clippers vs the Phoenix Suns NBA game, plus plenty more.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns in a highly anticipated NBA game on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Date Thursday, October 31, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California

How to watch LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: Local TV channel: KTVK/KPHE, FDSN SC

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

LA Clippers team news & key performers

The Los Angeles Clippers will need to manage without their floor general, Kawhi Leonard, who remains sidelined due to a significant knee injury sustained in April. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has confirmed that the 35-year-old, who averaged 23.7 points last season, is expected to miss several weeks but should return at some point this season.

Mo Bamba also missed the game against the Portland Trail Blazers as he continues to recover from a knee injury and will not be available for Friday's matchup.

Phoenix Suns team news & key performers

On the other hand, Josh Okogie of the Phoenix Suns is still out of action after suffering a hamstring injury during a preseason game against the Detroit Pistons in mid-October.

Veteran guard Bradley Beal contributed 15 points in the Suns' win over the Los Angeles Lakers, but he is questionable for the trip to the Intuit Dome due to an elbow injury.

Kevin Durant has been on a scoring spree, posting 30 or more points in each of the last three games after netting 25 in the season opener against the Clippers. The 35-year-old currently ranks as the sixth leading scorer in the league, averaging 29.0 points per game.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 10/24/24 Los Angeles Clippers 113-116 Phoenix Suns NBA 04/11/24 Los Angeles Clippers 108-124 Phoenix Suns NBA 04/10/24 Phoenix Suns 92-105 Los Angeles Clippers NBA 01/09/24 Los Angeles Clippers 138-111 Phoenix Suns NBA 01/04/24 Phoenix Suns 122-131 Los Angeles Clippers NBA

