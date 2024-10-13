How to watch today's New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Knicks vs Timberwolves NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

As NBA teams gear up for the upcoming season, the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to clash in a preseason matchup.

Last season, the Knicks had a remarkable run, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, trailing only the formidable Boston Celtics. They made it to the quarterfinals in the playoffs but were narrowly edged out by the Indiana Pacers in a closely contested 3-4 series.

On the other hand, Minnesota experienced a breakout year, showcasing their talent in the regular season and advancing to the semifinals, where they succumbed to the Dallas Mavericks in a 1-4 series. In their preseason campaign, the Timberwolves have already notched wins against the Los Angeles Lakers (124-107) and the Philadelphia 76ers (121-111).

New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a highly anticipated NBA game on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA.

Date Sunday, October 13, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York, USA

How to watch New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

National TV : NBA League Pass, ESPN

: ESPN Local TV channel: MSG

MSG Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

New York Knicks team news

In their latest matchup, the Knicks triumphed over the Wizards with a score of 117-94. Karl-Anthony Towns had an impressive performance, tallying 25 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson contributed with 23 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists to secure the victory.

The new NBA season is just around the corner, and teams are eager to ensure their star players are in prime condition. For the New York Knicks, the recent acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns is exciting, but they’ve received disappointing news.

Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks’ center, is still grappling with a significant ankle injury that required surgery during the offseason. He is projected to make his return in January 2025, meaning he will be sidelined for at least three more months.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Timberwolves fans won't have to wait long to witness Karl-Anthony Towns sporting the legendary New York Knicks jersey. Following the shocking trade that brought KAT to the Big Apple just two weeks ago, Minnesota is gearing up to visit Madison Square Garden for a highly anticipated showdown against their former star.

The emotional stakes are incredibly high for Towns. After spending nine seasons as the heart and soul of the Timberwolves, he now prepares to face the franchise that selected him as the first overall pick in 2015.

Putting drama aside, the Wolves are fresh off a commanding victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in Des Moines, Iowa, where their youthful core truly shone. Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid combined for 52 points, demonstrating why the Wolves' front office is betting the future of the franchise on their shoulders. This trio is a key reason why Tim Connelly felt comfortable letting Towns go—the team needed the financial flexibility to build around them and potentially create a future dynasty.

All eyes will be on Naz Reid in this matchup, as he steps up as the primary big man to fill Towns’ substantial role. Can he be the dependable replacement for a four-time All-Star that the Wolves envision? With Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle both listed as game-time decisions, Minnesota might be missing the size that characterized their identity last season. Consequently, Reid could find himself isolated in the paint, tasked with replicating Towns' contributions on both ends of the floor.

Meanwhile, Edwards will need to rise to the occasion and match the scoring prowess of Jalen Brunson.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 01/02/24 New York Knicks 112-106 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 11/21/23 Minnesota Timberwolves 117-100 New York Knicks NBA 10/15/23 New York Knicks 112-121 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 03/21/23 New York Knicks 134-140 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 11/08/22 Minnesota Timberwolves 107-120 New York Knicks NBA

