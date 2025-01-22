How to watch today’s Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The thrilling NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors is set to take place on January 22, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Sacramento hopes to continue its six-game winning streak at home.

The Kings currently hold a 3-6 record against competitors within the Pacific Division. They currently stand eighth among teams in the Western Division for team defense, permitting only 113.9 points each game and keeping competitors to 46.3% shooting.

Conversely, the Warriors have a 1-6 record against opponents in the Pacific Division. Golden State is in third place in the West with an average of 46.4 rebounds per game. Kevon Looney is their top rebounder, averaging 6.9 boards.

Sacramento scores an average of 116.7 points a game, and this is 5.5 points higher than the Warriors' average of 111.2 points allowed. Golden State is hitting 44.6% from their shots, which is 1.7% lower compared to the 46.3% the Kings' challengers shoot this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Golden State Warriors in a highly anticipated NBA game on January 22, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, California.

Date January 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Golden 1 Center Location Sacramento, California

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Sacramento Kings team news

De'Aaron Fox scores 25.9 points a game with a strong 47.9% hitting from his attempts and 81.5% from his free-throw line.

Domantas Sabonis averages 14.2 rebounds each game. This includes 3.9 offensive rebounds and 10.3 defensive rebounds.

Keegan Murray helps defensively with 0.82 blocks each game.

Sacramento Kings Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Devin Carter Wrist injury Day-to-Day

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry averages 22.9 points per game. He has a shot percentage of 44.8% from his shots and an impressive 93.9% from his free-throw line.

Kevon Looney averages 6.9 rebounds every game, with 3.0 coming from the offensive line and 4.0 from defensive moves.

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Draymond Green Calf injury Out SG, Brandin Podziemski Abdominal injury Out

Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

Based on the previous five head-to-head matches between the Kings and the Warriors, the game might be tightly contested. Sacramento won big against the Warriors on January 6th, 2025, with a score of 129-99, showing their strong performance. Golden State has proven competitive, but Sacramento has won close games, which includes a tight 134-133 win on the 26th of January 2024. On the 12th of October 2024, the Warriors won a close game against Sacramento, 109-106, showing they can fight with them when they perform well. With these trends, the game could be very competitive. Sacramento will try to keep its energy up, while Golden State can capitalize on its experience and rebounds to stay in the game.

Date Results Jan 06, 2025 Kings 129- 99 Warriors Oct 12, 2024 Warriors 109-106 Kings Oct 10, 2024 Warriors 122-112 Kings Apr 17, 2024 Kings 118-94 Warriors Jan 26, 2024 Kings 134-133 Warriors

More NBA news and coverage