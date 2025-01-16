How to watch today's Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kings vs Rockets NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The 2024-25 NBA season rolls on this Thursday, January 16, with a thrilling Western Conference showdown at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, where two in-form teams collide.

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Kings and the Rockets will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Date Thursday, January 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Golden 1 Center Location Sacramento, California

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kings and the Rockets live on:

National TV : TNT/ truTV

: TNT/ truTV Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

How to listen to Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Sacramento Kings team news & key performers

The Kings are averaging 116.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, and 26.4 assists per game. De’Aaron Fox leads the team with 26.5 points per contest, while Domantas Sabonis contributes 14.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. On defense, Keegan Murray averages 0.8 blocks, with Fox also tallying 1.5 steals.

Offensively, Sacramento boasts a 47.4% shooting accuracy from the field and a 34.6% success rate from beyond the arc, coupled with an 80.8% free-throw percentage. They allow opponents 113.9 points per game while averaging 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks, supported by robust rebounding. To bolster their playoff hopes, the Kings must enhance their consistency on both ends of the floor. De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis remain pivotal. Fox's scoring prowess and Sabonis' rebounding dominance and playmaking are critical to Sacramento’s system. Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter add valuable perimeter shooting to stretch the floor.

Houston Rockets team news & key performers

The Rockets average 113.3 points, 48.6 rebounds, and 22.1 assists per game. Jalen Green leads with 21.0 points per contest, while Fred VanVleet orchestrates the offense with 6.0 assists per game. Alperen Sengun dominates the glass with 10.4 rebounds, while Tari Eason and Amen Thompson anchor the defense with 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, respectively.

Offensively, Houston shoots 44.5% from the field and 76.0% from the charity stripe but struggles with three-point efficiency at 33.4%. Defensively, their 48.6 rebounds and 5.3 blocks per game underscore their paint presence, while their 8.8 steals per contest highlight their ability to disrupt opponents.

The Rockets lean heavily on Sengun, whose two-way game anchors the team, and Jalen Green, who consistently fuels their offense. Fred VanVleet provides steady playmaking, while Tari Eason contributes on both ends.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 12/04/24 Sacramento Kings 120-111 Houston Rockets NBA 03/11/24 Sacramento Kings 104-112 Houston Rockets NBA 11/07/23 Houston Rockets 122-97 Sacramento Kings NBA 11/05/23 Houston Rockets 107-89 Sacramento Kings NBA 02/09/23 Houston Rockets 128-130 Sacramento Kings NBA

