Kansas City Current vs Chicago Red Stars: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Chicago Red Stars, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The sixth-placed Chicago Red Stars (16 points, 6th place) begin the more difficult set of fixtures of their NWSL schedule this weekend when they face off against the undefeated league leaders Kansas City Current (28 points, 1st place) at CPKC Stadium.

The Current are in top form this season and cruised to a 5-2 victory over Seattle Reign FC this week, earning them the top spot in NWSL on Sunday night.

The Red Stars, meanwhile, enter this contest on a three-match losing streak. They sit sixth in the NWSL after 12 matches of the 2024 season, which is still a huge improvement from last season when they finished rock bottom in the NWSL.

Kansas City Current vs Chicago Red Stars kick-off time

Date: Friday, June 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: CPKC Stadium

The match will be played at the CPKC Stadium on Friday, June 14, 2024, with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Chicago Red Stars online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Current team news

Gabrielle Robinson is the Current's only injury absentee after going down with an injury in the 26th minute against the Utah Royals. Veteran defender Elizabeth Ball will continue to deputize for her at the back.

Temwa Chawinga has been a revelation for Kansas City since joining the club in the offseason. She's scored seven goals, third-most in the NWSL, while contributing five assists to her side's attack.

KC Current possible XI: Franch; Steigleder, Pedersen, Ball, Rodriguez; Feist, Hutton, Cooper; Chawinga, Lavogez, DiBernardo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allen, Lowder, Proulx, Rowland Defenders: Beattie, Brewster, Dydasco, King, Loera, Menges, Pickett, Sharples, Moreau, Malonson Midfielders: Anderson, Bailey, Doms, Kundananji, Shepherd Forwards: Boade, Camberos, Conti, Hill, Oshoala, Princess, Marfo, Castellanos

Chicago Red Stars team news

The Chicago Red Stars' forward Ava Cook sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during training back in April, and she will miss the remainder of the 2024 NWSL season.

Otherwise, the Red Stars have no fresh injury concerns heading into their clash against KC Current.

Chicago Red Stars predicted XI: Naeher; Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham; Julia, Roccaro; Bike, Swanson, Gomes; Schlegel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Wood Defenders: Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham, Milazzo, Biegalski, Anderson Midfielders: Julia, Roccaro, Swanson, Nesbeth Forwards: Bike, Gomes, Schlegel, Cook, Joseph, Griffi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/10/23 Kansas City Current 6-3 Chicago Red Stars NWSL 30/07/23 Chicago Red Stars 0-0 Kansas City Current NWSL 15/06/23 Kansas City Current 4-0 Chicago Red Stars NWSL 16/04/23 Chicago Red Stars 4-2 Kansas City Current NWSL 15/09/22 Chicago Red Stars 4-0 Kansas City Current NWSL

