Kaiserslauten vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch DFB Pokal final

Bayer Leverkusen will look to secure a domestic double with victory over FC Kaiserslautern in Saturday's DFB-Pokal final at the Olympiastadion.

Xabi Alonso's troops lost their incredible record-breaking 51-game unbeaten streak in Wednesday's Europa League final thrashing to Atalanta BC.

With their hopes of immortality and a fantastic treble dashed, Die Werkself will look to wrap up an otherwise brilliant 2023-24 season on a high by securing a domestic double.

Second-tier FC Kaiserslautern, meanwhile, are bidding for their third DFB-Pokal title. However, they will be up against it massively if their difficult second season back in Bundesliga 2 is anything to go by, as they only narrowly avoided finishing in the bottom three.

Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue: Olympiastadion

The match will be played at the Olympiastadion on Saturday, May 25, 2024, with kick-off at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPNU, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Kaiserslautern team news

Despite being sent off on the final day of the 2. Bundesliga season for aggressive behaviour, Kaiserslautern defender Almamy Toure's suspension only applies in league action, allowing him to feature in Friedham Funkel's backline at the Olympiastadion.

First-choice defensive midfielder Julian Niehues suffered a cruciate ligament tear recently, while left-back Hendrick Zuck suffered the same fate earlier this season. Another knee injury victim Ben Zolinski completes the long-term absentee trio.

Up front, former Eintracht Frankfurt centre-forward Ragnar Ache has fired 16 goals in Bundesliga 2 this season, and Funkel will be keen to have him fit as he's currently touch-and-go due to an Achilles concern, while Jan Elvedi is also questionable, dealing with a calf issue.

Kaiserslautern possible XI: Krahl; Toure, Tomiak, Kraus; Ronstadt, Raschl, Kaloc, Puchacz; Ritter; Ache, Hanslik

Position Players Goalkeepers: Krahl, Spahić, Himmelmann, Heeger Defenders: Touré, Soldo, Tomiak, Elvedi, Kraus, Zuck, Hercher Midfielders: Puchacz, Raschl, Klement, Aremu, Kenny Redondo, Niehues, Zimmer, Ronstadt, Zolinski, Basenach Forwards: Ache, Stojilković, Abiama, Tachie, Opoku, Ritter, Simakala, Hanslik

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Blessed with a clean bill of health, Xabi Alonso can select freely from his Bundesliga-winning squad for the DFB Pokal final, and there is plenty of competition for places.

Despite being named the Meisterschale last week, captain Lukas Hradecky will likely make way again for cup goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

Bundesliga Player of the Season Florian Wirtz will almost certainly start, while Victor Boniface may get the nod ahead of Patrik Schick up top. Jonas Hofmann and Amine Adli will compete for the final berth in the front three.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Tapsoba; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Tella, Wirtz; Boniface

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Hincapie, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Andrich, Puerta, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Schick, Hlozek, Iglesias, Adli

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Result 03/03/15 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2–0 FC Kaiserslautern DFB Pokal Bayer 04 Leverkusen Win 12/02/14 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0-1 FC Kaiserslautern DFB Pokal FC Kaiserslautern Win 11/04/12 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3-1 FC Kaiserslautern Bundesliga Bayer 04 Leverkusen Win 19/11/11 FC Kaiserslautern 0-2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga Bayer 04 Leverkusen Win 02/04/11 FC Kaiserslautern 0-1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga Bayer 04 Leverkusen Win

