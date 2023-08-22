Juarez vs Pumas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Juarez and Pumas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juarez and Pumas will face off at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Tuesday in the Liga MX Apertura.

Juarez are currently in third place in the standings, while Pumas are seventh. The latter has won only one out of their four league games so far, while the hosts have won twice so far.

Juarez are the home team, but their recent displays may be a cause for concern. They lost to Los Angeles 7-1 in the Leagues Cup and then were held to a draw by Guadalajara. Pumas have not fared any better, as they have only one win to show for in their last six games.

Juarez vs Pumas kick-off time

Date: August 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 11.06 pm EDT Venue: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez

The game between Juarez and Pumas will be played at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 11 pm BST for fans in the US.

How to watch Juarez vs Pumas online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Juarez team news

Juarez coach Diego Mejia has a fully fit squad at his disposal, except for long-term absentee Manuel Castro due to a knee injury.

The team has been active in the transfer window, with 13 arrivals, including defensive midfielder Christian Oliva on loan from Atletico Talleres and centre-back Moises Mosquera from Maritimo, and they will look to make an impact off the bench against Pumas.

Juarez predicted XI: Talavera; L Rodriguez, Ortega, Reyes, Olivera; Bouquet, Zapata, Salas; Chavez, Escoto, Garcia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Talavera, Pasquel, Higuera Defenders: L Rodriguez, Ortega, Reyes, Olivera, Romero, Cruz, Nevarez, Pelua, Mosquera Midfielders: Bouquet, Zapata, Salas, Osuna, Sosa, Carmona, Saucedo, Oliva Forwards: Garcia, Chavez, Escoto, Ruiz

Pumas team news

There are no fresh injury concerns at the Pumas camp and the manager will be looking to field his strongest possible lineup against Juarez.

Juan Dinenno and Gabriel Fernández played together upfront briefly in their draw against Toluca and fans will be wanting to see more of the combination in the final third.

Pumas predicted XI: Alcala, Aldrete, Magallan, Silva, Bennevendo, Salvio, Rivas, Huerta, Caicedo, Fernandez, del Prete.

Position Players Goalkeepers: González, Alcalá Defenders: Bennevendo, Galindo, Magallán, Nathan, Monroy, Aldrete, Ergas, Ortiz Midfielders: Molina, Salvio, Gutiérrez, Rivas, Caicedo, Trigos Forwards: Dinenno, Huerta, Fernández, Del Prete

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2023 Pumas UNAM 2 - 1 Juárez Liga MX October 2022 Juárez 3 - 1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX April 2022 Juárez 0 - 1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX October 2021 Pumas UNAM 1 - 0 Juárez Liga MX

