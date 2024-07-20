This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga MX
Estadio Benito Juarez
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Juarez vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXCF AmericaFC JuarezFC Juarez vs CF America

How to watch the Liga MX match between Juarez and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a slow start in 2024-25 Liga MX season, Juarez and Club America will be looking to pick up some stream when they face off at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Saturday.

Los Bravos will be aiming for their first win of their ongoing campaign following back-to-back defeats against Toluca and Pumas UNAM, while Aguilas seek to bounce back from a 1-0 loss at Tigres UANL last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juarez vs Club America kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 20, 2024
Kick-off time:8:10 pm PT / 11:10 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez

The Liga MX match between Juarez and Club America will be played at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:10 pm PT / 11:10 pm ET on Saturday, July 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch Juarez vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Juarez and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Juarez team news

Bryan Romer, Manuel Castro and Diego Valoyes are sidelined through injuries

Jesus Venegas could join Diego Campillo in the middle, with Aviles Hurtado returning on the left wing, while Angel Zaldivar continues up front.

Juarez possible XI: Jurado; Fernando, Mosquera, Calvo, Orquin; Venegas, Campillo; Torres, Villalpando, Hurtado; Zaldivar

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jurado, Diaz
Defenders:Ortiz, Mosquera, Abella, Calvo, Vukcevic, Ortega, J. Garcia, Campillo, Franco, Orquin
Midfielders:D. Garcia, Salas, Perez Bouquet, Villalpando, Edson, Hurtado, Torres, Saucedo, Gonzalez, Venegas, A. Garcia
Forwards:Santos, Lopez, Zaldivar, Escoto

Club America team news

America boss Andre Jardin may revert to the line-up that defeated Queretaro 3-1 last Friday.

As such, captain Henry Martin is set to be joined by Alejandro Zendejas in attack, with Jonathan dos Santos possibly relegated to the bench.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Reyes, Araujo, Juarez, Calderon; Dilrosun, E. Sanchez, R. Sanchez, Fidalgo; Martin, Zendejas

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Malagon, Estrada, Cota
Defenders:Reyes, Caceres, Fuentes, Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, Lara, Juarez, Lichnovsky, Vazquez
Midfielders:Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, Zendejas, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun, E. Sanchez
Forwards:Hernandez, Martin, Aguiree, Lozano

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Juarez and Club America across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
January 24, 2024Juarez 0-2 Club AmericaLiga MX
June 30, 2023Club America 1-2 JuarezLiga MX
April 28, 2023Juarez 0-1 Club AmericaLiga MX
August 7, 2022Club America 2-1 JuarezLiga MX
April 9, 2022Club America 3-0 JuarezLiga MX

Useful links

