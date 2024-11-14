How to watch Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Utah Jazz will meet the Dallas Mavericks to start a highly anticipated NBA game on November 14, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Utah Jazz are struggling with a 2-8 record overall and have yet to win at home (0-5). The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, are 5-6 overall and have a 1-3 record in their road games.

The Jazz are having trouble scoring; the Mavericks score 114.4 points per game, while the Jazz score 105.7.

While Utah has a slight advantage on the boards (45 rebounds per game compared to 43.8 for Dallas), they'll need more than that to stop the Mavericks' powerful offense.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Utah Jazz will take on the Dallas Mavericks in an epic NBA game on November 14, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Delta Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date November 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Utah Jazz team news

Lauri Markkanen scores 16.7 points per game on average, an amazing 85.7% of his free throws, and gains a field goal percentage of 36.4%.

Keyonte George has 6.4 assists per game, with 3.3 turnovers per game, and he tackles 31.8 minutes per game on the floor.

John Collins averages 17.1 points per game.

Utah Jazz injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Walker Kessler Hip injury Day-to-Day PF, Taylor Hendricks Right fibula fracture Out for Season

Dallas Mavericks team news

Luka Doncic leads the team with 28.3 points for each game, hitting 41.2% from the floor and 78.4% from the line.

Center Dereck Lively II averages 8.2 rebounds per game, 4.8 on defense as well as 3.3 on offense, offering Dallas second-chance scoring chances.

Daniel Gafford's 1.09 shot-blocking average helps the Mavericks defend the paint.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Dante Exum Wrist injury Out PF, P.J. Washington Knee injury Out

Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record

The Mavericks and the Jazz have faced each other five times, and Dallas won three of those five. Their most recent game was on October 29, 2024, and they won 110–102. In general, these games have shown how excellent Dallas is at scoring. This was especially clear in March of 2024 when they beat Utah by a combined score of 115–105 and 113–97. The Jazz, on the other hand, have proven they can turn things around. For example, they beat the Mavericks 127–90 in January of 2024 and 107–102 earlier in the season on the eleventh of October. With Markkanen as well as Collins as Utah's key offensive threats and Doncic guiding Dallas in scoring, this game could again be very close. It will likely come down to how well Dallas can keep up its offensive flow and how well Utah can defend.

Date Results Oct 29, 2024 Mavericks 110-102 Jazz Oct 11, 2024 Jazz 107-102 Mavericks Mar 26, 2024 Mavericks 115-105 Jazz Mar 22, 2024 Mavericks 113-97 Jazz Jan 02, 2024 Jazz 127-90 Mavericks

