How to watch today's Jamaica vs USMNT Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Jamaica and USA, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States men's national team (USMNT) will head to Kingston for the first leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals against Jamaica on Thursday.

While the Yanks are set to play their first game in the competition as one of the four pre-seeded teams, the Reggae Boyz topped Group B to get to this stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Jamaica vs USMNT online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final match between Jamaica and USMNT will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Universo, Peacock Premium, Max, TNT and TruTV.

Jamaica vs USMNT kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET Venue: Independence Park

The CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final match between Jamaica and USMNT will be played at Independence Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Thursday, November 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Jamaica team news

West Ham forward Michail Antonio should continue to spearhead the attack, supported by Bobby De Cordova-Reid alongside Tyreek Magee and Demarai Gray, with skipper Joel Latibeaudiere stationed at the centre of the park.

Jamaica head coach Steve McClaren is likely to hand Mason Holgate a start ahead of Di'Shon Bernard at right-back, while Brentford's Ethan Pinnock will be part of the back four.

Jamaica possible XI: Blake; Lembikisa, Holgate, Pinnock, Leigh; Latibeaudiere, Palmer; De Cordova-Reid, Magee, Gray; Antonio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Waite, Davis Defenders: Lowe, Lembikisa, King, Leigh, Bernard, Pinnock, T. Gray, Bell, Holgate Midfielders: Decordova-Reid, Lambert, Latibeaudiere, Palmer, Magee, Anderson, Anglin Forwards: Antonio, Williams, D. Gray, Dixon, Cephas, Campbell

USMNT team news

USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino will be without Norwich City striker Josh Sargent due to injury, while Haji Wright has been left out of the squad.

In attack, Ricardo Pepi would get the nod in Sargent's absence, with Serie A duo Timothy Weah and Christian Pulisic supporting from the wide areas.

Meanwhile, Aidan Morris may need to be content with a spot on the bench, as Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson vie to start in the engine room.

USMNT possible XI: Turner; Scally, Ream, Richards, Robinson; Musah, McKennie; Pulisic, Aaronson, Weah; Pepi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Steffen, Kochen, Schulte Defenders: A. Robinson, M. Robinson, Ream, Richards, McKenzie, Scally, Trusty Midfielders: Musah, Aaronson, McKennie, Cardoso, Tillman, Busio, Morris, Tessmann Forwards: Pulisic, Weah, Cowell, Pepi, Vazquez, Zendejas

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Jamaica and USMNT across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 21, 2024 USMNT 3-1 AET Jamaica CONCACAF Nations League June 24, 2023 USMNT 1-1 Jamaica CONCACAF Gold Cup November 16, 2021 Jamaica 1-1 USMNT World Cup Qualifiers October 7, 2021 USMNT 2-0 Jamaica World Cup Qualifiers July 25, 2021 USMNT 1-0 Jamaica CONCACAF Gold Cup

