How to watch today's Jamaica vs Honduras Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Jamaica and Honduras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jamaica will welcome Honduras to Independence Park in Kingston for a top-of-the-table clash in the CONCACAF Nations League on Monday.

The hosts currently hold a point advantage in Group B of League A after a 2-0 win against Nicaragua last time out. Honduras, who lost 1-2 versus Jamaica in the Tegucigalpa leg, are coming off a 3-2 victory over French Guiana.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Jamaica vs Honduras online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Nations League match between Jamaica and Honduras will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Jamaica vs Honduras kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET Venue: Independence Park

The CONCACAF Nations League match between Jamaica and Honduras will be played at Independence Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Monday, October 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Jamaica team news

Jon Bell, Norman Campbell, Kasey Palmer and Michail Antonio will eye recalls to the XI after starting on the bench in the Nicaragua win.

Andre Blake will look to keep another clean sheet in goal, while Antonio leads the line.

Jamaica Possible XI: Blake; Leigh, Lowe, Pinnock, Bell; Latibeaudiere, Anderson; Palmer, Decordova-Reid, D. Gray; Antonio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Waite, Davis Defenders: Lowe, Lembikisa, King, Leigh, Bernard, Pinnock, T. Gray, Bell, Holgate Midfielders: Decordova-Reid, Lambert, Latibeaudiere, Palmer, Magee, Anderson Forwards: Antonio, Williams, D. Gray, Dixon, Cephas, Campbell

Honduras team news

La H head coach Reinaldo Rueda will also make changes to his XI given the quick succession of games, but the likes of Andy Najar, Rigoberto Rivas and Jose Pinto could keep their places in the XI.

Anthony Lozano should start upfront, supported by Bryan Acosta and Jorge Benguche from the wide areas.

Honduras possible XI: Menjivar; Najar, Maldonado, Vega, Rosales; Arriaga, D. Flores; Acosta, Rodriguez, Benguche; Lozano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fonseca, Menjivar, Licona Defenders: Maldonado, Santos, Vega, F. Flores, Najar, Garcia, D. Melendez, C. Melendez Midfielders: Arriaga, Acosta, Rosales, Rodriguez, Lopez, Pineda, D. Flores, Alvarez, Ruiz Forwards: Rivas, Lozano, Castillo, Benguche, Pinto, Rochez, Chirinos

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Jamaica and Honduras across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 10, 2024 Honduras 1-2 Jamaica CONCACAF Nations League September 8, 2023 Jamaica 1-0 Honduras CONCACAF Nations League March 30, 2022 Jamaica 2-1 Honduras World Cup Qualifiers October 13, 2021 Honduras 0-2 Jamaica World Cup Qualifiers June 17, 2019 Jamaica 3-2 Honduras CONCACAF Gold Cup

