Italy U17 vs England U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U17 Championship match between Italy and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy Under-17s and England Under-17s will face off in the quarter-final of the U17 European Championship at the AEK Arena on Thursday.

England finished second in a group that had the top three teams with six points each. The English boys ended up conceding the top spot to Portugal.

Italy are unbeaten, won all their games in the group stage and will be confident of delivering another top performance in this knockout fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Italy U17 vs England U17 kick-off time & stadium

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:30 pm EST Venue: Stadio Vitex Ammochostos Epistrofi

The UEFA U17 Championship match between Italy U17 and England U17 will be played at the AEK Arena.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm EST on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Italy U17 vs England U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the UEFA U17 Championship match between Italy U17 and England U17 is available to watch and stream online live through BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and UEFA.tv.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Italy U17 team news

AC Milan's Francesco Camarda has three goals to his name in this tournament and will be hoping to add to his tally as Italy head into the knockout rounds.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Italian squad.

Italy U17 possible XI: Pessina, Verde, Natali, Ballo, Sala, Orlandi, Mantini, Lontani, Liberali, Camarda, Lauricella

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pessina, Longoni Defenders: Benjamin, Cama, Verde, Garofalo, Ballo, Natali, Nardin, Lauricella Midfielders: Mantini, Coletta, Di Nunzio, Sala, Lontani, Orlandi Forwards: Camarda, Liberali, Mosconi, Campaniello

England U17 team news

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg marked his return to the pitch following a ban with a substitute appearance in their game against Spain.

Mikey Moore will be a player to watch out for in the England lineup. The Tottenham youngster is the tournament's top scorer with four goals so far.

England U17 possible XI: Brits; Shahar, Amissah, Noble; Mukasa, Moore, Harrison, Rigg, McFarlane; Dipepa, Nwaneri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brits, Lukjanciks, Whatmuff Defenders: Amass, Amissah, Dixon, McFarlane, Mfuni, Noble, Shahar Midfielders: Fletcher, Harrison, Mukasa, Olusesi, Rigg Forwards: Dipepa, Dunbar-McDonald, Fletcher, Mheuka, Moore, Nwaneri

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Italy U17 and England U17 across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 07/05/18 England U17 2 - 1 Italy U17 U17 Euros 07/05/15 Italy U17 0 - 1 England U17 U17 Euros 31/08/14 England U17 4 - 3 Italy U17 Friendly 31/03/14 Italy U17 1 - 2 England U17 U17 Euros

