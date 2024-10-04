How to watch New York Islanders vs New York Rangers NHL Preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Preseason game between the New York Islanders and the New York Rangers.

The New York Islanders and New York Rangers are set to face off in their preseason matchup on October 4, 2024, at UBS Arena.

The Islanders kicked off their preseason on a strong note, winning their first game 4-2 against the New Jersey Devils on September 23. However, they faced a setback on September 25, 2024, falling 6-4 to the New York Rangers.

Since then, they've split the doubleheader with the Flyers, securing one win and one loss, and followed it up with a victory against the Devils in their latest outing. This leaves them sitting at a 3-2-0 record.

New York Islanders vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The Islanders will take on the Rangers in a highly anticipated NHL game on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Date Friday, October 4, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue UBS Arena Location Elmont, New York

How to watch New York Islanders vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: --

Local TV channel: MSG, MSGSN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Subscription costs for ESPN+ start at $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

New York Islanders vs New York Rangers team news

New York Islanders team news and players to watch

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, a 2022-23 NHL Second-Team All-Star, returned to practice with the team on Thursday, marking his first full session this preseason. He had taken some shots during a warm-up on Wednesday before the main group hit the ice.

The Islanders' goaltending duo of Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov is widely considered their greatest asset, although Sorokin had a rougher time last season. He recorded a career-low .909 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average, finishing with a 25-19-12 record.

As the season wore on, Sorokin ceded his starting position to Varlamov, managing just five starts in the final 13 games of the regular season.

New York Rangers team news and players to watch

The New York Rangers have already faced a injury scare earlier in the preseason when star forward Artemi Panarin left a game against the New York Islanders, though that injury turned out to be minor. However, Panarin has once again left an exhibition match, and this time the team’s update suggests the issue could be more worrisome.

After the first period of Tuesday’s game at Madison Square Garden against their rivals, the Devils, the Rangers announced that Panarin would not be returning to the ice.

Prior to his exit, Panarin was skating alongside Alexis Lafreniere and Vincent Trocheck but only logged 2:25 of ice time over four shifts in the first 20 minutes.

He isn’t the only Rangers forward dealing with injury concerns. Head coach Peter Laviolette recently confirmed that Jimmy Vesey is expected to miss a few weeks, putting his availability for the season opener on October 9 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in jeopardy.

New York Islanders vs New York Rangers head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 09/25/24 New York Rangers 6-4 New York Islanders NHL 04/13/24 New York Rangers 3-2 New York Islanders NHL 04/10/24 New York Islanders 4-2 New York Rangers NHL 03/17/24 New York Rangers 5-2 New York Islanders NHL 02/19/24 New York Islanders 5-6 New York Rangers NHL

