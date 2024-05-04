Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will play host to the New York Red Bulls at Chase Stadium in a top-of-the-table Eastern Conference MLS clash on Saturday.

A thumping 4-1 win over the New England Revolution lifted the Herons to the top of the Supporters Shield standings with 21 points, four clear of the NYRB, who are third in the East in the aftermath of playing out a 1-1 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps last time out.

Inter Miami CF vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Chase Stadium

Inter Miami CF will welcome the New York Red Bulls at the Chase Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

For match highlights, viewers can tune into MLS' Official YouTube channel and Apple TV's Highlights Programme.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami were without the services of Jordi Alba and Serhiy Kryvtsov against New England due to respective hamstring issues, while Federico Redondo remains out with an LCL injury.

Robbie Robinson missed last week's victory due to a sore knee, Ian Fray is still working his way back from a torn ACL, while Facundo Farias is done for the season with the same problems.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi leads the Golden Boot race with nine goals following his well-taken brace last week, while also picking up an assist, giving him a total of 16 goal contributions in seven MLS games so far.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Freire, Negri; Rojas, Busquets, Ruiz; Messi, Suarez, Taylor.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Alba, Yedlin, Avilés, Allen, Negri, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Taylor, Gómez, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland, Messi Forwards: Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

New York Red Bulls team news

Noah Eile is suspended this weekend after picking up a 74th-minute red card against the Whitecaps. Ronald Donkor is out for this game with a sore hip, Peter Stroud is still recovering from ankle surgery, and Roald Mitchell and Serge Ngoma are knee casualties. Cory Burke remains questionable because of a nagging groin issue.

Lewis Morgan grabbed his team-leading seventh of the campaign to help his side earn a point against the Whitecaps. He's expected to lead the line here once again alongside Dante Vanzeir.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; D. Nealis, S. Nealis, O'Connor, Tolkin; Harper, Edelman, Carmona, Forsberg; Vanzeir, Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marcucci, Meara, Stokes Defenders: S. Nealis, Reyes, O'Connor, Alexandre, Tolkin, Duncan, D. Nealis, Mina Midfielders: Amaya, Stroud, Estrela, Donkor, Carmona, Morgan, Gjengaar Forwards: Manoel, Mitchell, Hall, Harper

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/03/24 New York Red Bulls 4-0 Inter Miami CF MLS 27/08/23 New York Red Bulls 0-2 Inter Miami CF MLS 01/06/23 Inter Miami CF 0-1 New York Red Bulls MLS 28/08/22 New York Red Bulls 3-1 Inter Miami CF MLS 23/05/22 Inter Miami CF 2-0 New York Red Bulls MLS

