Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Supporters' Shield leaders Inter Miami return to Chase Stadium to take on the reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer action on Wednesday.

The Herons are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union away from home at Subaru Park. It wasn't as simple as head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino had hoped, as Miami scored a stoppage-time winner with Leo Afonso coming off the bench to put the Herons ahead despite finishing the game with nine men.

On the other side of the clash, the Crew also just about managed to scoop three points on the road against a tricky NYCFC side. Ultimately, Cucho Hernandez's penalty kick clinched Columbus' 3-2 triumph, despite Santiago Rodriguez pulling one back for the hosts late in the game.

Inter Miami CF vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Chase Stadium Location: Ft Lauderdale, Florida, USA

The match will be played at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Miami's MLS joint-leading scorers, are on international duty for Argentina and Uruguay, respectively, when the Copa America opens this week, while Matias Rojas will represent Paraguay.

Federico Redondo is out of this midweek fixture because of adductor discomfort, Diego Gomez is sidelined due to an ankle sprain, Robbie Robinson is unavailable through injury, while Nicolas Freire and Facundo Farias continue to deal with ACL problems.

The Herons will also be without the services of Tomas Aviles and David Ruiz on Wednesday, with both players picking up a pair of cautions in their weekend triumph over the Union.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Sailor, Fray, Alba; Bright, Busquets, Cremaschi; Gressel, Campana, Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Yedlin, Allen, Negri, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Taylor, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland, Messi Forwards: Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

Columbus Crew team news

Columbus will once again miss Evan Bush because of an arm injury, while Aidan Morris has reached an agreement in principle to join Middlesbrough, though the club has not yet confirmed the midfielder's official departure.

Jacen Russell-Rowe has been selected for the Canadian squad for the Copa America, while Nicholas Hagen should return after being on international duty with Guatemala.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Zawadzki, Nagbe, Matan; Ramirez, Rossi; Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Habroune, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/07/23 Inter Miami CF 2-2 Columbus Crew MLS 30/04/23 Columbus Crew 1-2 Inter Miami CF MLS 14/09/22 Inter Miami CF 2-1 Columbus Crew MLS 01/09/22 Columbus Crew 1-0 Inter Miami CF MLS 12/02/22 Inter Miami CF 1-1 Columbus Crew Carolina Challenge Cup

