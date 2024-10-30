How to watch today's Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pacers vs Celtics NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The Boston Celtics (4-0) are set to face the Indiana Pacers (1-3) on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the action scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Last season, Boston dominated this matchup, sweeping all four games against the Pacers on their path to securing their 18th NBA championship.

The visitors will aim to extend their winning streak over Indiana to five games, as they haven’t lost in this matchup since a narrow 133-131 defeat on January 9.

On Tuesday, the hosts endured another close loss, falling to the Orlando Magic 119-115 at the Kia Center, marking their second consecutive tight defeat. Meanwhile, the Celtics took on the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden in a game that previewed a potential Eastern Conference Finals matchup, with Boston emerging victorious 119-108.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana Pacers vs the Boston Celtics NBA game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Boston Celtics in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Miami Heat live on:

National TV : ESPN

: Local TV channel: NBCSB/ FDSN Indiana

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Indiana Pacers team news & key performers

The Indiana Pacers are still without 23-year-old center James Wiseman, who is on the road to recovery after recently undergoing surgery for an Achilles injury.

Johnny Furphy missed the previous game against the Orlando Magic due to illness and the 19-year-old rookie is now listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup.

Pascal Siakam is currently averaging 18.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, while Myles Turner contributes 15 points and 6.3 rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton also makes the list as a double-digit scorer, and Benedict Mathurin is collecting 3 rebounds per game. As a team, the Pacers are shooting 31.1 percent from three-point range and 71.6 percent from the charity stripe. Defensively, they are allowing opponents to shoot 24.5 percent from beyond the arc and are averaging 38.3 rebounds per game.

Boston Celtics team news & key performers

The Boston Celtics will be without veteran center Kristaps Porzingis, who continues to recover from a foot injury sustained in June.

Sam Hauser sat out the win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday due to a back injury and is considered day-to-day leading into Thursday's game.

Jayson Tatum is leading the Celtics with an average of 28.5 points and 6.8 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown is contributing 26 points and 7.8 rebounds. Derrick White rounds out the trio of double-digit scorers, and Payton Pritchard is collecting 3 rebounds per game. The Celtics are shooting 42.8 percent from three-point territory and an impressive 82.1 percent from the free-throw line.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 05/28/24 Indiana Pacers 102-105 Boston Celtics NBA 05/26/24 Indiana Pacers 111-114 Boston Celtics NBA 05/24/24 Boston Celtics 126-110 Indiana Pacers NBA 05/22/24 Boston Celtics 133-128 Indiana Pacers NBA 01/31/24 Boston Celtics 129-124 Indiana Pacers NBA

More related NBA content on GOAL