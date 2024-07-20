This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams in fine form go head-to-head at BC Place in MLS action on Saturday as the Vancouver Whitecaps host the Houston Dynamo, aiming to stretch their unbeaten run to seven matches across all competitions.

A 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in midweek propelled Vancouver up to fourth in the Western Conference, four points above Houston Dynamo, who are eighth following a 1-0 win against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time

Date:Saturday, July 20, 2024
Kick-off time:10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT
Venue:BC Place

The MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo will be played at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT on Saturday, July 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

The Caps will be missing Tristan Blackmon because of a groin injury this weekend, Joe Bendik is out with a back issue, while Javain Brown is away from the team due to a personal matter.

Sam Adekugbe was rested on Wednesday after featuring for the first time this season last Saturday.

Damir Kreilach was an unused substitute against Sporting KC, and Ali Ahmed returned from international duty, starting in an attacking midfield role alongside Ryan Gauld.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Utvik; Raposo, Berhalter, Cubas, Ahmed; Gauld, White, Picault

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Takaoka, Bendik, Boehmer, Anchor
Defenders:Laborda, Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Halbouni, Martins, Utvik, Ahmed, Brown, Bovalina
Midfielders:Raposo, Schopf, Priso, Berhalter, Kreilach, Cubas, Gauld, Vite
Forwards:Picault, White, Johnson

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Nelson Quinones is done for the season with a knee injury. Brooklyn Raines is away at the Concacaf Under-20 tournament.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Steres; Artur, Herrera; Carrasquilla, Bassi, Aliyu; Ferreira

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Clark, Tarbell, Valdez
Defenders:Sargeant, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey
Midfielders:Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Raines, Bassi, Kowalczyk
Forwards:Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
21/09/23Houston Dynamo 4-1 Vancouver WhitecapsMLS
01/06/23Vancouver Whitecaps 6-2 Houston DynamoMLS
06/08/22Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Houston DynamoMLS
13/03/22Houston Dynamo 2-1 Vancouver WhitecapsMLS
30/09/21Houston Dynamo 0-0 Vancouver WhitecapsMLS

Useful links

