How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams in fine form go head-to-head at BC Place in MLS action on Saturday as the Vancouver Whitecaps host the Houston Dynamo, aiming to stretch their unbeaten run to seven matches across all competitions.

A 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in midweek propelled Vancouver up to fourth in the Western Conference, four points above Houston Dynamo, who are eighth following a 1-0 win against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue: BC Place

The MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo will be played at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT on Saturday, July 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

The Caps will be missing Tristan Blackmon because of a groin injury this weekend, Joe Bendik is out with a back issue, while Javain Brown is away from the team due to a personal matter.

Sam Adekugbe was rested on Wednesday after featuring for the first time this season last Saturday.

Damir Kreilach was an unused substitute against Sporting KC, and Ali Ahmed returned from international duty, starting in an attacking midfield role alongside Ryan Gauld.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Utvik; Raposo, Berhalter, Cubas, Ahmed; Gauld, White, Picault

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Bendik, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Laborda, Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Halbouni, Martins, Utvik, Ahmed, Brown, Bovalina Midfielders: Raposo, Schopf, Priso, Berhalter, Kreilach, Cubas, Gauld, Vite Forwards: Picault, White, Johnson

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Nelson Quinones is done for the season with a knee injury. Brooklyn Raines is away at the Concacaf Under-20 tournament.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Steres; Artur, Herrera; Carrasquilla, Bassi, Aliyu; Ferreira

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Sargeant, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey Midfielders: Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Raines, Bassi, Kowalczyk Forwards: Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/09/23 Houston Dynamo 4-1 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS 01/06/23 Vancouver Whitecaps 6-2 Houston Dynamo MLS 06/08/22 Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Houston Dynamo MLS 13/03/22 Houston Dynamo 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS 30/09/21 Houston Dynamo 0-0 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS

