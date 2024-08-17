How to watch today's Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are set to face off at the Stadium of Light for a Championship showdown on Sunday afternoon.
Both sides are coming into this contest fresh off victories on the opening day of the 2024-25 second-tier season.
The Black Cats claimed a 2-0 win away against Cardiff City in South Wales last weekend before being dumped out of the EFL Cup by Preston, while the Owls cruised to a comfortable 4-0 triumph against Wayne Rooney's struggling Plymouth Argyle side at a raucous Hillsborough.
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, August 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7 am EST
|Venue:
|Stadium of Light
The Championship match between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.
It will kick off at 7 am EST on Sunday, August 17, in the United States (US).
How to watch Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Championship match between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Sunderland team news
Sunderland edged out Sunday's opponents in the race to sign winger Ian Poveda, but the Colombian won't be able to deal further blow to the setback as he remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.
The Black Cats are also missing one of their key defenders, as 24-year-old Dan Ballard is out until late September with a knee injury.
This opens the door for Aji Alese to partner with captain Luke O'Nien in the centre of the defence, while Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin will take up the full-back positions.
Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Alese, Cirkin; Browne, Neil; Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke; Mayenda
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patterson, Noukeu, Moore
|Defenders:
|Pembele, Ballard, Hume, Hjelde, O'Nien, Seelt, Cirkin, Alese, Triantis, Huggins, Anderson, Johnson
|Midfielders:
|Bellingham, Aouchiche, Clarke, Rigg, Poveda, Roberts, Ekwah, Ba, Neil, Browne, Mundle, Matete, Embleton
|Forwards:
|Bennette, Rusyn, Semedo, Mayenda
Sheffield Wednesday team news
Sheffield Wednesday's summer signing, Ben Hamer, is sidelined with a finger injury, making James Beadle the clear first-choice goalkeeper.
Following a creative announcement of his permanent move from French club Troyes, Ike Ugbo has rejoined the Owls and might make his second Championship debut for the team at the Stadium of Light.
Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Valery, Iorfa, Bernard, Lowe; Ingelsson, Bannan, Gassama, Windass, Musaba; Lowe
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Beadle, Hamer, Charles
|Defenders:
|Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Iorfa, Valentin, Diaby, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Valery
|Midfielders:
|Chalobah, Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson
|Forwards:
|Wilks, J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Smith, Gassama, Cadamarteri, Musaba
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/05/24
|Sunderland 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday
|EFL Cup
|30/09/23
|Sheffield Wednesday 0-3 Sunderland
|League One
|11/08/22
|Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Sunderland
|League One
|10/05/22
|Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Sunderland
|League One
|07/05/22
|Sunderland 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
|League One