How to watch today's Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are set to face off at the Stadium of Light for a Championship showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides are coming into this contest fresh off victories on the opening day of the 2024-25 second-tier season.

The Black Cats claimed a 2-0 win away against Cardiff City in South Wales last weekend before being dumped out of the EFL Cup by Preston, while the Owls cruised to a comfortable 4-0 triumph against Wayne Rooney's struggling Plymouth Argyle side at a raucous Hillsborough.

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 am EST Venue: Stadium of Light

The Championship match between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 7 am EST on Sunday, August 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Championship match between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

Sunderland edged out Sunday's opponents in the race to sign winger Ian Poveda, but the Colombian won't be able to deal further blow to the setback as he remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

The Black Cats are also missing one of their key defenders, as 24-year-old Dan Ballard is out until late September with a knee injury.

This opens the door for Aji Alese to partner with captain Luke O'Nien in the centre of the defence, while Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin will take up the full-back positions.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Alese, Cirkin; Browne, Neil; Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke; Mayenda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Noukeu, Moore Defenders: Pembele, Ballard, Hume, Hjelde, O'Nien, Seelt, Cirkin, Alese, Triantis, Huggins, Anderson, Johnson Midfielders: Bellingham, Aouchiche, Clarke, Rigg, Poveda, Roberts, Ekwah, Ba, Neil, Browne, Mundle, Matete, Embleton Forwards: Bennette, Rusyn, Semedo, Mayenda

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Sheffield Wednesday's summer signing, Ben Hamer, is sidelined with a finger injury, making James Beadle the clear first-choice goalkeeper.

Following a creative announcement of his permanent move from French club Troyes, Ike Ugbo has rejoined the Owls and might make his second Championship debut for the team at the Stadium of Light.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Valery, Iorfa, Bernard, Lowe; Ingelsson, Bannan, Gassama, Windass, Musaba; Lowe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beadle, Hamer, Charles Defenders: Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Iorfa, Valentin, Diaby, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Valery Midfielders: Chalobah, Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson Forwards: Wilks, J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Smith, Gassama, Cadamarteri, Musaba

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/05/24 Sunderland 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday EFL Cup 30/09/23 Sheffield Wednesday 0-3 Sunderland League One 11/08/22 Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Sunderland League One 10/05/22 Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Sunderland League One 07/05/22 Sunderland 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday League One

