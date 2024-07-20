How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders will be out to protect a six-match MLS winning streak when they host high-flying Los Angeles FC at Lumen Field on Sunday.

The Sounders bounced back from a slow start to the season with six consecutive wins in all competitions, including a 2-0 triumph against St Louis City in midweek. Brian Schmetzer's side rose in the Western Conference standings, now in sixth position with 37 points from 24 games.

LAFC, on the other side, has been smothered in their last two games. Steve Cherundolo's club lost 5-1 at home to reigning MLS Cup winners Columbus Crew before drawing 1-1 at Real Salt Lake in midweek, but they remain on track to compete for the top spot in the West.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:10 pm PT Venue: Lumen Field

The MLS match between Seattle Sounders FC and Los Angeles will be played at the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT on Saturday, July 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Seattle Sounders FC and Los Angeles will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Braudilio Rodrigues is still recovering from a hamstring injury, delaying his debut for the Seattle Sounders since his move from Tacoma Defiance.

Stuart Hawkins and Josh Atencio will be absent for a significant stretch as they've joined the United States Olympic team.

Jordan Morris, who has found the net five times in his last five matches, is anticipated to spearhead the attack once again.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; Tolo, Ragen, Bell, A. Roldan; C. Roldan, Vargas; Chu, Rusnak, Rothrock; Morris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Nathan, Tolo, Bell, A. Roldan, Ragen, Andrade, Baker, Hawkins Midfielders: C. Roldan, Paulo, Atencio, De la Vega, Rusnak, Rothrock, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Chu, Leyva, Kitahara Forwards: Morris, Musovski, Teves

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC will still be without Italian defender Lorenzo Dellavalle, who is nursing a knee injury.

However, Sergi Palencia and Murillo are set to return from suspension, which could see their midweek replacements, Aaron Long and Omar Campos, drop out of the starting lineup.

Dennis Bouanga, LAFC's leading scorer, is expected to feature in an attacking trio alongside Mateusz Bogusz and Cristian Olivera.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Hollingshead, Palencia, Chanot, Murillo; Tillman, Ilie, Atuesta; Bogusz, Bouanga, Olivera

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Bouanga

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competitions 25/02/24 Los Angeles FC 2-2 Seattle Sounders FC MLS 27/11/23 Seattle Sounders FC 0-1 Los Angeles FC MLS 22/06/23 Los Angeles FC 1-0 Seattle Sounders FC MLS 19/03/23 Seattle Sounders FC 0-0 Los Angeles FC MLS 30/07/22 Los Angeles FC 2-1 Seattle Sounders FC MLS

