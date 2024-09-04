How to watch today's Santa Fe vs Vancouver Whitecaps CONCACAF W Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch and stream the CONCACAF W Champions Cup game between Santa Fe and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Concacaf W Champions Cup returns on Wednesday, with Vancouver Whitecaps FC facing a formidable task as they travel to Panama to take on Santa Fe FC at Estadio Universitario.

The Whitecaps' women's team earned their spot in the Group Stage with a historic 1-0 victory over eight-time Salvadorian champions Alianza Women FC in the Preliminary Round, thanks to a penalty kick goal from 17-year-old Emily Wong.

On the other hand, Santa Fe began their Concacaf W Champions Cup campaign with a hard-fought 2-0 loss to NWSL's San Diego Wave FC in Panama on August 20.

Santa Fe vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Universitario F.C.

The game will take place on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT, at Estadio Universitario F.C., in Coclé Province, Panama.

How to watch Santa Fe vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

The CONCACAF Women's Champions Cup game between Santa Fe and Vancouver Whitecaps will be available to watch and stream live on Concacaf YouTube and Concacaf Go.

How to watch with a VPN

Santa Fe vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team news & squads

Santa Fe team news

Santa Fe FC are the reigning champions of Panama's professional women's league. In July, they clinched the Central American title by securing a dominant 4-0 victory over Alianza FC in the Copa Interclubes Femenina UNCAF 2024. This means the Caps are well aware they’ll be facing another formidable opponent.

As one of the primary attacking threats for Santa Fe, Karla Rivas' pace and finishing ability will be critical for Santa Fe to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Another forward to keep an eye on, Alison Onodera has the potential to break through defenses with his agility and skill.

Santa Fe predicted XI: Bailey; Jurado, Murillo, Delgado, Hernandez; Gonzalez, Lee, Largo; Rivas, Onodera, Marquez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bailey, Canto, López Defenders: Pinzón, Delgado, Madrid, Jurado, Murillo, Hernández, Tejera, Serna Midfielders: Gonzalez, Lee, Rojas, Largo, Magallón, Guevara Forwards: Onodera, Rivas, Santos Pinzon, Márquez, Vallejos, Tejada

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Seventeen-year-old Coquitlam, BC native Emily Wong made history by scoring the inaugural goal in the Concacaf W Champions Cup. Of the 22 players on the roster, a remarkable 16 were teenagers.

Katie Collar's youthful squad then encountered a tough test against one of the region's top professional teams, ultimately falling to Club América Femenil.

Now, they are set to challenge another skilled opponent, pushing their limits once more.

Vancouver Whitecaps predicted XI: Mcaslan; Wong, Archibald, Mayson; Gray, Martin, Patik, Mutipula; Ziff, Taylor, Filippo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sandulak, Beckett, Mcaslan, Venier Defenders: Archibald, Reed, Wong, Reimer, Mayson Midfielders: Hernandez Gray, Mutipula, Hunter, Patik Forwards: Ziff, De Filippo, Perrault, Longhurst, Martin, Mitchell, Taylor, Bains, Guterres, Anderson, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash between these two sides in all competitions.

