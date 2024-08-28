How to watch today's Red Star Belgrade vs Bodo/Glimt Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League Qualification match between FK Crvena Zvezda and Bodoe/Glimt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Down by one goal from the first leg, Red Star Belgrade will be fighting to keep their Champions League hopes alive when they host Bodo/Glimt at the Rajko Mitic Stadium on Wednesday.

The Serbian side needs a big comeback in the second leg to advance from the playoffs, making Glimt the favorites to secure a spot in the group stage.

Last week, Red Star Belgrade embarked on their Champions League qualification journey, traveling north of the Arctic Circle as they kicked off their European campaign in the high-stakes playoff round. The Serbian giants braved the chilly conditions in their pursuit of a coveted spot in Europe's premier club competition.

In their most recent outing, Glimt delivered a commanding performance at Aspmyra Stadion, where they trounced Sarpsborg 08 with a resounding 6-0 victory as Kjetil Knutsen's side dominated the Norwegian Eliteserien clash.

FK Crvena Zvezda vs Bodoe/Glimt kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Stadium Rajko Mitić (Markana)

The match will be played at the Stadium Rajko Mitić, also known as Markana, on Tuesday, August 28 with kick-off at 3 pm ET/ 12pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

FK Crvena Zvezda team news

Despite their loss in Norway, Red Star Belgrade is expected to field a similar starting lineup for the second leg. Uros Spajic will continue to captain the team from the center-back position, while Senegalese forward Cherif Ndiaye will spearhead the attack.

Peter Olayinka is likely to offer support up front, though Vladan Milojevic might consider giving either Bruno Duarte or new recruit Felicio Milson a starting role to inject more attacking energy at home.

Meanwhile, the South Korean pair, Seol Young-woo and Hwang In-beom, are set to maintain their spots at full-back and in central midfield, respectively.

Red Star Belgrade possible XI: Ilic; Mimovic, Djiga, Spajic, Seol; Elsnik, Hwang; Milson, Ivanic, Olayinka; Ndiaye.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ilić, Glazer, Guteša Defenders: Degenek, Spajić, Stojić, Rodić, Djiga, Leković, Drkušić, Milosavljević, Mimović, Seol Midfielders: Ivanić, Hwang, Šljivić, Kanga, Katai, Elšnik, Dálcio, Milson, Luka Ilić, Lučić, Knežević, Maksimović, Prutsev, Jovanović Forwards: Ndiaye, Olayinka, Duarte, Rodríguez, Sremčević

Bodoe/Glimt team news

Bodo/Glimt continue to be without the services of quartet Nino Zugelj, Gaute Vetti, Brice Wembangomo, and Norwegian defender Omar Elabdellaoui. After coming off the bench to score in their last match, Kasper Hogh and ex-AC Milan winger Jens Petter Hauge are expected to reunite in the attacking third.

Meanwhile, captain Patrick Berg, who has been a consistent goal scorer in this year’s Eliteserien, will anchor Glimt's midfield.

Bodo/Glimt possible XI: Haikin; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Gundersen, Bjorkan; Fet, Berg, Evjen; Hauge, Hogh, Maatta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Faye Lund, Haikin, Brøndbo, Sjong Defenders: Nielsen, Bjørtuft, Gundersen, Bjørkan, Moe, Dybvik Määttä, Tomič, Sørensen Midfielders: Berg, Auklend, Saltnes, Brunstad Fet, Sjøvold, Evjen, Sunday Forwards: Høgh, Bassi, Espejord, Burakovsky, Helmersen, Hauge, Sørli, Kapskarmo, Zinckernagel, Mikkelsen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/08/2024 Bodoe/Glimt 2-1 Crvena zvezda UEFA Champions League

