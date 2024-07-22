How to watch today's Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas will look to maintain their perfect home record in the 2024 Liga MX Apertura campaign when they host Pachuca on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

The hosts defeated Juárez 2-1 in their previous fixture of the Liga MX, Apertura thanks to strikes from Angel Rico and Rodrigo Lopez.

Los Tuzos also won their match against Atlético San Luis 2-0 last weekend, with Carlos Sanchez and Alan Bautista finding the back of the net.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca kick-off time

Date: Sunday, July 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Olimpico Universitario

The Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Pachuca will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:00 am ET/ 4:00 pm PT on Sunday, July 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Pachuca will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Pumas UNAM team news

Pablo Monroy replaced Hector Ramirez at left back in the Pumas' starting lineup for matchday three.

Substitutes Angel Rico and Rodrigo Lopez scored in the second half to help them come back from behind and take all three points Wednesday.

Pumas Predicted XI: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Nathan, Magallan, Ramirez; Lopez, Caicedo; Suarez, Ruvalcaba, Huerta; Funes Mori.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Magallan, Galindo, Ergas, Bennevendo, Monroy, J. Rivas Midfielders: Lopez, Caicedo, Suarez, Huerta, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe Forwards: Martinez, Flunes Mori, Avila

Pachuca team news

Pachuca boss Guillermo Almada will be able to call upon the services of Ousamma Idrissi after the 28-year-old sat out the San Luis game because of an early 27th-minute red card in the match against Santos Laguna last week. Carlos Sanchez and Alan Bautista both scored on Tuesday and are set to retain their places in the starting lineup.

Pachuca Predicted XI: Moreno; Sanchez, Berlanga, Barreto, Gonzalez; Pedraza, Deossa; Rodriguez, Bautista, Alvarez; Baston.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas Defenders: Barreto, Micolta, Berlanga, Cabral, B. Gonzalez, Aceves, V. Rodriguez, Contreras, L. Rodrigues, C. Sanchez Midfielders: Pedraza, Montiel, Calzadilla, Homenchenko, Deossa, Marchand, Bautista, Lopez, Luna, Idrissi, A. Gonzalez, De la Fuente, Mena, Dominguez, Figueroa Forwards: Baston, Rondon, Aguayo, O. Gonzalez, Puente

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Result 03/05/24 CF Pachuca 0 (0)-0 (1) Pumas UNAM Liga MX, Clausura 29/01/24 Pumas UNAM 3-1 CF Pachuca Liga MX, Clausura 17/07/23 CF Pachuca 1-1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX, Apertura 19/03/23 Pumas UNAM 0-2 CF Pachuca Liga MX, Clausura 25/07/22 CF Pachuca 0-0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX, Apertura

Useful links