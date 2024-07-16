This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Puebla vs Leon Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club Leon can claim their first victory of the new Liga MX Apertura season when they travel to face Puebla at Estadio Cuauthemoc on matchday three on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, La Franja went down 4-1 to Necaxa in what was an embarrassing defeat, while La Fiera could only squeeze a goalless draw against Pachuca.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Puebla vs Leon kick-off time

Date:Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Kick-off time:11:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Cuauhtemoc

The match will be played at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, with kick-off at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Puebla vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Puebla and Leon will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Puebla team news

Puebla boss José Manuel de la Torre showed faith in the same starting 11 for matchday two as the opener, with Cristian Mares and Rafael Duran being the only newcomers to come off the bench.

Duran scored the only goal in their defeat to Necaxa, while Canadian Lucas Cavallini is the only other Puebla player to get on the scoresheet in this Apertura campaign so far.

Puebla possible XI: Rodriguez; Ferrerais, Gularte, Orona, Angulo; De Buen; Velasco, Gonzalez, Waller, Duran; Cavallini

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jimenez, Je. Rodriguez, Gomez
Defenders:Gustavo, Orona, Olmedo, De Buen, Vazquez, Gularte, Silva, Angulo, Jo. Rodriguez
Midfielders:P. Gonzalez, Alvarez, Garcia, J. Gonzalez, Castillo, Herrera, Velasco, Aguilar, Zago
Forwards:Cavallini, Ormeno, Robles, Duran, Barragan, Garcia

Leon team news

Leon will have to make do without the services of Andres Guardado on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury, while Victor Barajas will be suspended for this encounter following his straight red card against Pachuca.

Club Leon possible XI: Blanco; Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Reyes; Ambriz, Medina; Guerra, Alvarado, Cabral; Ayon

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Blanco, Jimenez, Garcia
Defenders:Barajas, Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Hernandez, Luna, Rodriguez, Reyes, Isias, Villa, Moreno, Ramirez
Midfielders:Ambriz, Estrada, Napoli, Guardado, Santos, Cabral, Medina, Guerra, Hernandez, Uribe
Forwards:Cadiz, Lopez, Ayon, Alvarado, Mendoza

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
03/17/2024Club Leon 2-1 PueblaLMX
11/04/2023Puebla 5-4 Club LeonLMX
02/15/2023Club Leon 2-0 PueblaLMX
07/16/2022Puebla 1-1 Club LeonLMX
04/17/2022Club Leon 0-1 PueblaLMX

Useful links

