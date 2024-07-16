How to watch today's Puebla vs Leon Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Club Leon can claim their first victory of the new Liga MX Apertura season when they travel to face Puebla at Estadio Cuauthemoc on matchday three on Tuesday.
Over the weekend, La Franja went down 4-1 to Necaxa in what was an embarrassing defeat, while La Fiera could only squeeze a goalless draw against Pachuca.
Puebla vs Leon kick-off time
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Cuauhtemoc
The match will be played at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, with kick-off at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT for fans in the US.
How to watch Puebla vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Liga MX match between Puebla and Leon will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN.
Team news & squads
Puebla team news
Puebla boss José Manuel de la Torre showed faith in the same starting 11 for matchday two as the opener, with Cristian Mares and Rafael Duran being the only newcomers to come off the bench.
Duran scored the only goal in their defeat to Necaxa, while Canadian Lucas Cavallini is the only other Puebla player to get on the scoresheet in this Apertura campaign so far.
Puebla possible XI: Rodriguez; Ferrerais, Gularte, Orona, Angulo; De Buen; Velasco, Gonzalez, Waller, Duran; Cavallini
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jimenez, Je. Rodriguez, Gomez
|Defenders:
|Gustavo, Orona, Olmedo, De Buen, Vazquez, Gularte, Silva, Angulo, Jo. Rodriguez
|Midfielders:
|P. Gonzalez, Alvarez, Garcia, J. Gonzalez, Castillo, Herrera, Velasco, Aguilar, Zago
|Forwards:
|Cavallini, Ormeno, Robles, Duran, Barragan, Garcia
Leon team news
Leon will have to make do without the services of Andres Guardado on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury, while Victor Barajas will be suspended for this encounter following his straight red card against Pachuca.
Club Leon possible XI: Blanco; Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Reyes; Ambriz, Medina; Guerra, Alvarado, Cabral; Ayon
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Blanco, Jimenez, Garcia
|Defenders:
|Barajas, Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Hernandez, Luna, Rodriguez, Reyes, Isias, Villa, Moreno, Ramirez
|Midfielders:
|Ambriz, Estrada, Napoli, Guardado, Santos, Cabral, Medina, Guerra, Hernandez, Uribe
|Forwards:
|Cadiz, Lopez, Ayon, Alvarado, Mendoza
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|03/17/2024
|Club Leon 2-1 Puebla
|LMX
|11/04/2023
|Puebla 5-4 Club Leon
|LMX
|02/15/2023
|Club Leon 2-0 Puebla
|LMX
|07/16/2022
|Puebla 1-1 Club Leon
|LMX
|04/17/2022
|Club Leon 0-1 Puebla
|LMX