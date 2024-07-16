How to watch today's Puebla vs Leon Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club Leon can claim their first victory of the new Liga MX Apertura season when they travel to face Puebla at Estadio Cuauthemoc on matchday three on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, La Franja went down 4-1 to Necaxa in what was an embarrassing defeat, while La Fiera could only squeeze a goalless draw against Pachuca.

Puebla vs Leon kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, July 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Cuauhtemoc

The match will be played at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, with kick-off at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Puebla vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Puebla and Leon will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Team news & squads

Puebla team news

Puebla boss José Manuel de la Torre showed faith in the same starting 11 for matchday two as the opener, with Cristian Mares and Rafael Duran being the only newcomers to come off the bench.

Duran scored the only goal in their defeat to Necaxa, while Canadian Lucas Cavallini is the only other Puebla player to get on the scoresheet in this Apertura campaign so far.

Puebla possible XI: Rodriguez; Ferrerais, Gularte, Orona, Angulo; De Buen; Velasco, Gonzalez, Waller, Duran; Cavallini

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Je. Rodriguez, Gomez Defenders: Gustavo, Orona, Olmedo, De Buen, Vazquez, Gularte, Silva, Angulo, Jo. Rodriguez Midfielders: P. Gonzalez, Alvarez, Garcia, J. Gonzalez, Castillo, Herrera, Velasco, Aguilar, Zago Forwards: Cavallini, Ormeno, Robles, Duran, Barragan, Garcia

Leon team news

Leon will have to make do without the services of Andres Guardado on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury, while Victor Barajas will be suspended for this encounter following his straight red card against Pachuca.

Club Leon possible XI: Blanco; Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Reyes; Ambriz, Medina; Guerra, Alvarado, Cabral; Ayon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blanco, Jimenez, Garcia Defenders: Barajas, Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Hernandez, Luna, Rodriguez, Reyes, Isias, Villa, Moreno, Ramirez Midfielders: Ambriz, Estrada, Napoli, Guardado, Santos, Cabral, Medina, Guerra, Hernandez, Uribe Forwards: Cadiz, Lopez, Ayon, Alvarado, Mendoza

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/17/2024 Club Leon 2-1 Puebla LMX 11/04/2023 Puebla 5-4 Club Leon LMX 02/15/2023 Club Leon 2-0 Puebla LMX 07/16/2022 Puebla 1-1 Club Leon LMX 04/17/2022 Club Leon 0-1 Puebla LMX

