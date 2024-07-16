This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Salomón Rondón Pachuca Concachampions 2024Getty
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
team-logo
WATCH ON ViX WITH SLING TV
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXPachuca vs Atletico de San LuisPachucaAtletico de San Luis

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

CONCACAF Champions Cup holders Pachuca will look to secure their first victory of the new Liga MX Apertura season when they host Atletico San Luis at Estadio Hidalgo on Tuesday.

Los Tuzos played out a goalless draw with Club Leon on Saturday, while San Luis couldn't follow up their brilliant 2-1 opening-day victory against reigning champions with another three points, as they could only manage a 2-2 draw with Mazatlan.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pachuca vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

Date:Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Kick-off time:9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

The match will be played at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, with kick-off at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Pachuca vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

ViXWatch here

In the US, the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Atletico San Luis will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Pachuca will be without the services of Oussama Idrissi on Tuesday after he was sent off in the first half against Leon. Otherwise, they have a clean bill of health, with star Venezuelan striker Solomon Rondon back from Copa America duty to lead the line.

Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; L. Rodriguez, Cabral, Barreto, B. Gonzalez; Pedraza, Deossa; O. Gonzalez, Bautista, A. Gonzalez; Rondon

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas
Defenders:Barreto, Micolta, Berlanga, Cabral, B. Gonzalez, Aceves, V. Rodriguez, Contreras, L. Rodrigues, C. Sanchez
Midfielders:Pedraza, Montiel, Calzadilla, Homenchenko, Deossa, Marchand, Bautista, Lopez, Luna, Idrissi, A. Gonzalez, De la Fuente, Mena, Dominguez, Figueroa
Forwards:Baston, Rondon, Aguayo, O. Gonzalez, Puente

Atletico de San Luis team news

San Luis were again without Vitinho against Mazatlan due to a knee injury, while captain Javier Guemez and Leo Bonatini were inducted into the starting lineup.

Bonatini scored the opening goal on Friday before his substitute replacement, Franck Boli, opened his account for the new campaign in the latter stages of the second half.

Atletico San Luis possible XI: Sanchez; Dominguez, Dourado, Cruz; Chavez, Salles-Lamonge, Galdames, Phillipe; Najera, Klimowicz; Bonatini

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sánchez, Urtiaga, Lopez
Defenders:Sanabria, Domínguez, Chávez, Águila, Silva, Cruz
Midfielders:Dourado, Klimowicz, Damm, Galdames, Vitinho, Salles-Lamonge, Villal, Güemez, Macías, Nájera
Forwards:Boli, Bonatini, Castro

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
18/03/24Atlético San Luis 2-1 CF PachucaLiga MX, Clausura
29/08/23CF Pachuca 0-2 Atlético San LuisLiga MX, Apertura
23/04/23CF Pachuca 2-1 Atlético San LuisLiga MX, Clausura
19/09/22Atlético San Luis 1-2 CF PachucaLiga MX, Apertura
15/05/22CF Pachuca 3-2 Atlético San LuisLiga MX, Clausura

Useful links

Advertisement