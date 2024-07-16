How to watch today's Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

CONCACAF Champions Cup holders Pachuca will look to secure their first victory of the new Liga MX Apertura season when they host Atletico San Luis at Estadio Hidalgo on Tuesday.

Los Tuzos played out a goalless draw with Club Leon on Saturday, while San Luis couldn't follow up their brilliant 2-1 opening-day victory against reigning champions with another three points, as they could only manage a 2-2 draw with Mazatlan.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pachuca vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, July 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

The match will be played at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, with kick-off at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Pachuca vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Atletico San Luis will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Pachuca will be without the services of Oussama Idrissi on Tuesday after he was sent off in the first half against Leon. Otherwise, they have a clean bill of health, with star Venezuelan striker Solomon Rondon back from Copa America duty to lead the line.

Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; L. Rodriguez, Cabral, Barreto, B. Gonzalez; Pedraza, Deossa; O. Gonzalez, Bautista, A. Gonzalez; Rondon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas Defenders: Barreto, Micolta, Berlanga, Cabral, B. Gonzalez, Aceves, V. Rodriguez, Contreras, L. Rodrigues, C. Sanchez Midfielders: Pedraza, Montiel, Calzadilla, Homenchenko, Deossa, Marchand, Bautista, Lopez, Luna, Idrissi, A. Gonzalez, De la Fuente, Mena, Dominguez, Figueroa Forwards: Baston, Rondon, Aguayo, O. Gonzalez, Puente

Atletico de San Luis team news

San Luis were again without Vitinho against Mazatlan due to a knee injury, while captain Javier Guemez and Leo Bonatini were inducted into the starting lineup.

Bonatini scored the opening goal on Friday before his substitute replacement, Franck Boli, opened his account for the new campaign in the latter stages of the second half.

Atletico San Luis possible XI: Sanchez; Dominguez, Dourado, Cruz; Chavez, Salles-Lamonge, Galdames, Phillipe; Najera, Klimowicz; Bonatini

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sánchez, Urtiaga, Lopez Defenders: Sanabria, Domínguez, Chávez, Águila, Silva, Cruz Midfielders: Dourado, Klimowicz, Damm, Galdames, Vitinho, Salles-Lamonge, Villal, Güemez, Macías, Nájera Forwards: Boli, Bonatini, Castro

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/03/24 Atlético San Luis 2-1 CF Pachuca Liga MX, Clausura 29/08/23 CF Pachuca 0-2 Atlético San Luis Liga MX, Apertura 23/04/23 CF Pachuca 2-1 Atlético San Luis Liga MX, Clausura 19/09/22 Atlético San Luis 1-2 CF Pachuca Liga MX, Apertura 15/05/22 CF Pachuca 3-2 Atlético San Luis Liga MX, Clausura

