How to watch today's Orlando City vs New York City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Orlando City and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having built up a valuable head of steam heading into the 2024 Leagues Cup hiatus, Orlando City SC now host New York City FC at Inter&Co Stadium in their final game before the best of MLS and Liga MX battle for supremacy.

The Lions come into this contest off the back of an impressive 3-0 victory at Nashville SC earlier this week, moving them up to seventh in the Eastern Conference, four points behind the Pigeons, who are fifth after coming back from a two-goal deficit to rescue a 2-2 draw versus Atlanta United last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Orlando City vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Inter&Co Stadium

MLS match between Orlando City and New York City will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, July 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch Orlando City vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Orlando and New York City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Orlando City team news

The Lions will be without the services of Mason Stajduhar for the rest of the season due to an injury, and Michael Halliday is questionable with a knee problem.

Duncan McGuire has joined the U.S. squad for the Olympics and won't be available for Orlando this weekend.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Smith; Araujo, Cartagena; Torres, M. Ojeda, Lodeiro; Enrique.

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, R. Jansson, K. Smith, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, Muriel

New York City FC team news

The Boys in Blue will be missing Andres Perea due to injury, while Malachi Jones, who broke his tibia weeks ago, also remains sidelined this weekend. James Sands is back from suspension, while Thiago Martins, Santiago Rodriguez, Kevin O'Toole, and Tayvon Gray could all return after the quartet rested against the Five Stripes.

Maxi Moralez, who has recovered from a sore leg, came off the bench to make a substitute appearance in the midweek and will be vying for a start here.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Risa, O'Toole; Sands, Parks; Fernandez, Rodriguez, Wolf; Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Perea, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Jones, Magno, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competitions 29/06/24 New York City FC 4-2 Orlando City SC MLS 21/09/23 New York City FC 2-0 Orlando City SC MLS 18/05/23 Orlando City SC 1-1 New York City FC MLS 02/10/22 New York City FC 2-1 Orlando City SC MLS 29/08/22 Orlando City SC 2-1 New York City FC MLS

Useful links