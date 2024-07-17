How to watch today's Nashville vs Orlando City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Nashville SC and Orlando City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville SC will be desperate to snap their four-game losing skid when they host an in-form Orlando City side at Geodis Park on Wednesday.

The home team has hit a rough patch, plummeting down to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, and they'll be eager to turn the tide and get their season back on track.

Meanwhile, Orlando City have found their groove after a tricky start to the season, stringing together three straight wins to climb up to seventh in the table. They dispatched the New England Revolution 3-1 in their most recent outing.

Nashville SC vs Orlando City kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Geodis Park

The match will be played at the Geodis Park on Wednesday, July 17, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter between Nashville and Orlando City will be available to watch live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Apple TV, FS1, and FOX Deportes in the US. For highlights viewers can go to MLS' Official YouTube Channel.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC team news

Nashville SC will be severely depleted for their crucial midweek clash against Orlando City, as they'll be without several key players due to injury and international duty.

The home side will be missing midfielders Julian Gaines and Anibal Godoy, who are both sidelined with ankle and thigh injuries, respectively.

Randall Leal will also be unavailable, as he continues to recover from a hip issue. Adding to their woes, defensive stalwart Lukas MacNaughton is also ruled out with an ankle problem, while captain Walker Zimmerman has been called up to represent the United States at the upcoming Olympics in France.

In Zimmerman's absence, Bauer is expected to step up and partner Jack Maher at the heart of the Nashville defense.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, Bauer, Maher, Lovitz; Davis, Yearwood; Boyd, Mukhtar, Surridge; Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panicco, Martino, Willis Defenders: Skinner, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

Orlando City team news

The visitors have a few notable absentees at present, including goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar (leg) and defender Michael Halliday (knee) through respective injury concerns.

Enrique is poised to start a second straight game in the absence of Duncan McGuire, who has been selected to represent USMNT at the Olympic Games.

Uruguayan attacker Facundo Torres will be looking to continue his excellent scoring form, having fired seven goals in his last nine MLS outings.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Torres, Ojeda, Angulo; Enrique

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, R. Jansson, K. Smith, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, Muriel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/11/23 Nashville SC 0-1 Orlando City SC MLS 31/10/23 Orlando City SC 1-0 Nashville SC MLS 05/10/23 Nashville SC 0-1 Orlando City SC MLS 02/04/23 Orlando City SC 0-2 Nashville SC MLS 30/06/22 Orlando City SC 1(6)-(5)1 MLS

