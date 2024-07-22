This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
José Paradela Necaxa Clausura 2024Getty
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Nou Camp
team-logo
WATCH WITH 7 DAY FREE TRIAL ON FUBO
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Leon vs Necaxa Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXLeon vs NecaxaLeonNecaxa

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club Leon will look to claim their first win of Liga MX Apertura 2024 on Sunday when they welcome Necaxa to Estadio Leon.

León are coming into this contest off the back of a 2-2 draw against Puebla in Liga MX. Jhonder Cadiz scored the goals for Las Fiera at Estadio Cuahutehmoc.

Necaxa, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 loss to Monterrey in their previous Liga MX encounter.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leon vs Necaxa kick-off time

Date:Sunday, July 21, 2024
Kick-off time:9:05 pm ET/ 6:05 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Nou Camp

The Liga MX match between Leon and Necaxa will be played at Estadio Nou Camp in Leon, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9:05 pm ET/ 6:05 pm PT on Sunday, July 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Leon vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
TUDNWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN and Direct TV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Leon team news

Leon will be missing Ivan Moreno due to a metatarsal fracture this Sunday, Andres Guardado has a sore hamstring, while Federico Vinas is working his way back from an Achilles tendon injury.

Club Leon possible XI: Blanco; Frias, Barreiro, Bellon; Ambriz; Uribe, Reyes, Medina, Rodriguez; Cadiz, Ayon.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Blanco, Jimenez, Garcia
Defenders:Barajas, Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Hernandez, Luna, Rodriguez, Reyes, Isias, Villa, Moreno, Ramirez
Midfielders:Ambriz, Estrada, Napoli, Guardado, Santos, Cabral, Medina, Guerra, Hernandez, Uribe
Forwards:Cadiz, Lopez, Ayon, Alvarado, Mendoza

Necaxa team news

Necaxa will be unable to call upon the services of Alek Alvarez because of a shoulder injury this weekend, while Brayan Garnica will miss this match after picking up a straight red card versus Monterrey.

Cruz Azul loanee Diber Cambindo will be the player to watch for this game, having scored two goals from three games so far this season.

Necaxa possible XI: Unsain; Sandoval, Pena, Oliveros, Mayorga; Cortez, Palavecino; Rosero, Paradela, Monreal; Cambindo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Unsain, Gudino
Defenders:Martinez, Oliveros, Pena, Mayorga, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Sanvodal, Montes
Midfielders:Rosero, Palavecino, Paradela, Jurado, Andrade, Garnica, Cortez, Gomez, Arce Jr.
Forwards:Cambindo, Monreal

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchResult
01/04/24Club Necaxa 1-2 Club LeónLiga MX, Clausura
03/09/23Club León 1-1 Club NecaxaLiga MX, Apertura
17/01/23Club León 2-1 Club NecaxaLiga MX, Clausura
03/09/22Club Necaxa 3-2 Club LeónLiga MX, Apertura
26/02/22Club Necaxa 0-1 Club LeónLiga MX, Clausura

Useful links

Advertisement