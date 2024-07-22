How to watch today's Leon vs Necaxa Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club Leon will look to claim their first win of Liga MX Apertura 2024 on Sunday when they welcome Necaxa to Estadio Leon.

León are coming into this contest off the back of a 2-2 draw against Puebla in Liga MX. Jhonder Cadiz scored the goals for Las Fiera at Estadio Cuahutehmoc.

Necaxa, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 loss to Monterrey in their previous Liga MX encounter.

Leon vs Necaxa kick-off time

Date: Sunday, July 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:05 pm ET/ 6:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Nou Camp

The Liga MX match between Leon and Necaxa will be played at Estadio Nou Camp in Leon, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9:05 pm ET/ 6:05 pm PT on Sunday, July 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Leon vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN and Direct TV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Leon team news

Leon will be missing Ivan Moreno due to a metatarsal fracture this Sunday, Andres Guardado has a sore hamstring, while Federico Vinas is working his way back from an Achilles tendon injury.

Club Leon possible XI: Blanco; Frias, Barreiro, Bellon; Ambriz; Uribe, Reyes, Medina, Rodriguez; Cadiz, Ayon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blanco, Jimenez, Garcia Defenders: Barajas, Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Hernandez, Luna, Rodriguez, Reyes, Isias, Villa, Moreno, Ramirez Midfielders: Ambriz, Estrada, Napoli, Guardado, Santos, Cabral, Medina, Guerra, Hernandez, Uribe Forwards: Cadiz, Lopez, Ayon, Alvarado, Mendoza

Necaxa team news

Necaxa will be unable to call upon the services of Alek Alvarez because of a shoulder injury this weekend, while Brayan Garnica will miss this match after picking up a straight red card versus Monterrey.

Cruz Azul loanee Diber Cambindo will be the player to watch for this game, having scored two goals from three games so far this season.

Necaxa possible XI: Unsain; Sandoval, Pena, Oliveros, Mayorga; Cortez, Palavecino; Rosero, Paradela, Monreal; Cambindo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Martinez, Oliveros, Pena, Mayorga, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Sanvodal, Montes Midfielders: Rosero, Palavecino, Paradela, Jurado, Andrade, Garnica, Cortez, Gomez, Arce Jr. Forwards: Cambindo, Monreal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Result 01/04/24 Club Necaxa 1-2 Club León Liga MX, Clausura 03/09/23 Club León 1-1 Club Necaxa Liga MX, Apertura 17/01/23 Club León 2-1 Club Necaxa Liga MX, Clausura 03/09/22 Club Necaxa 3-2 Club León Liga MX, Apertura 26/02/22 Club Necaxa 0-1 Club León Liga MX, Clausura

