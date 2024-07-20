How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles Galaxy will be looking to continue their dominance and maintain their position at the top of the Western Conference when they host Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.

The Galaxy climbed to the top of the Western Conference after a narrow 3-2 victory over Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park in the midweek.

The Timbers, meanwhile, are seventh in the standings, occupying a playoff place, after recording an excellent 3-0 victory over high-flying Real Salt Lake last Saturday.

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:45 pm ET/ 7:45 pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

The MLS match between LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

It will kick off at 10:45 pm ET/ 7:45 pm PT on Saturday, July 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Steam, Sling TV, Apple TV, FS1 and FOX Deportes through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

The Los Angeles Galaxy will continue to be without their leading scorer, Dejan Joveljic, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Julian Aude is also sidelined with a groin issue, and Gaston Brugman has yet to fully recover from a knee injury.

Gabriel Pec, who has contributed to 18 goals this season, the most by any LA Galaxy player, is the one to watch on Saturday.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Cuevas, Yoshida, Neal, Yamane; Cerrillo, Delgado; Fagundez, Puig, Pec; Paintsil

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott, Micovic, McCarthy Defenders: Yamane, Aude, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces Midfielders: Delgado, Puig, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi Forwards: Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Portland Timbers team news

The Portland Timbers will once again be without right winger Marvin Loria, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since February.

Evander, who leads the team with 21 goal contributions, will be aiming to deliver the goods in the final third here.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Pantemis; Mosquera, Araujo, Zuparic, Bravo; Chara, Williamson; Moreno, Evander, Rodriguez; Mora

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muse, Pantemis Defenders: Araujo, Bravo, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala Midfielders: Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala Forwards: Mora, Moreno, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/10/23 LA Galaxy 3-3 Portland Timbers MLS 26/03/23 Portland Timbers 0-0 LA Galaxy MLS 13/02/23 LA Galaxy 1-4 Portland Timbers MLS 19/06/22 LA Galaxy 1-1 Portland Timbers MLS 04/04/22 Portland Timbers 1-3 LA Galaxy MLS

