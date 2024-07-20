How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Los Angeles Galaxy will be looking to continue their dominance and maintain their position at the top of the Western Conference when they host Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.
The Galaxy climbed to the top of the Western Conference after a narrow 3-2 victory over Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park in the midweek.
The Timbers, meanwhile, are seventh in the standings, occupying a playoff place, after recording an excellent 3-0 victory over high-flying Real Salt Lake last Saturday.
LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, July 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:45 pm ET/ 7:45 pm PT
|Venue:
|Dignity Health Sports Park
The MLS match between LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
It will kick off at 10:45 pm ET/ 7:45 pm PT on Saturday, July 20, in the United States (US).
How to watch LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
|Sling TV
|Watch here
|Apple TV
|Watch here
|FS1
|Watch here
|FOX Deportes
|Watch here
In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Steam, Sling TV, Apple TV, FS1 and FOX Deportes through the MLS Season Pass.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
Team news & squads
LA Galaxy team news
The Los Angeles Galaxy will continue to be without their leading scorer, Dejan Joveljic, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury.
Julian Aude is also sidelined with a groin issue, and Gaston Brugman has yet to fully recover from a knee injury.
Gabriel Pec, who has contributed to 18 goals this season, the most by any LA Galaxy player, is the one to watch on Saturday.
Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Cuevas, Yoshida, Neal, Yamane; Cerrillo, Delgado; Fagundez, Puig, Pec; Paintsil
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Scott, Micovic, McCarthy
|Defenders:
|Yamane, Aude, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces
|Midfielders:
|Delgado, Puig, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi
|Forwards:
|Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout
Portland Timbers team news
The Portland Timbers will once again be without right winger Marvin Loria, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since February.
Evander, who leads the team with 21 goal contributions, will be aiming to deliver the goods in the final third here.
Portland Timbers possible XI: Pantemis; Mosquera, Araujo, Zuparic, Bravo; Chara, Williamson; Moreno, Evander, Rodriguez; Mora
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Muse, Pantemis
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Bravo, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala
|Midfielders:
|Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala
|Forwards:
|Mora, Moreno, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|01/10/23
|LA Galaxy 3-3 Portland Timbers
|MLS
|26/03/23
|Portland Timbers 0-0 LA Galaxy
|MLS
|13/02/23
|LA Galaxy 1-4 Portland Timbers
|MLS
|19/06/22
|LA Galaxy 1-1 Portland Timbers
|MLS
|04/04/22
|Portland Timbers 1-3 LA Galaxy
|MLS