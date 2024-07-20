How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Chicago Fire FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will look to keep their slim lead atop the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer intact when they take on Chicago Fire on Saturday at Chase Stadium.

A thumping 3-1 win for the Herons in the midweek against Toronto, coupled with a 1-0 Chicago Fire win over FC Cincinnati, propelled Miami back in the Supporters' Shield summit, with the Fire two points behind the Eastern Conference playoff line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Chase Stadium

MLS match between Inter Miami and Chicago Fire will be played at the Chase Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, July 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Inter Miami and Chicago Fire will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Lionel Messi was the most prominent absentee for Miami in midweek due to an ankle injury sustained with Argentina at the Copa America final. Nicolas Freire and Facundo Farias were out with ACL injuries.

However, Sergio Busquets and Marcelo Weigandt are eligible to return from suspension this weekend. Meanwhile, Benjamin Cremaschi has joined the U.S. squad ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Miami may be without Messi, but their supporting cast continues to get better this season. They have had four different players score two or more goals in a single match, which is tied for the most in MLS.

The latest to join the party was off-season recruit Federico Redondo, scoring his first goals in MLS against Toronto. With an assist in that game as well, he will hope that is the start of a strong run of games.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Fray, Aviles, Kryvtsov, Alba; Redondo, Busquets, Ruiz; Taylor, Suarez, Gomez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Campana, Taylor, Valencia, Borgelin, Afonso

Chicago Fire FC team news

The Fire will be without Wyatt Omsberg due to a minor knock this weekend, while Carlos Teran and Federico Navarro are sidelined with leg injuries. Andrew Gutman and Chase Gasper are also out with hamstring strains.

Xherdan Shaqiri has yet to return to the team after representing Switzerland at the Euros earlier this summer.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Omsberg, Czichos; Gutierrez, Acosta, Gimenez, Dean; Mueller, Haile-Selassie; Koutsias.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Richey, Gal, Brady, Dawd Defenders: Souquet, Teran, Czichos, Gutman, Omsberg, Dean, Arigoni Midfielders: Haile-Selassie, Shaqiri, Gutierrez, Herbers, Pineda, Acosta, Gimenez, Navarro, Oregel, Casas Forwards: Mueller, Cuypers, Barlow, Koutsias

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/10/23 Chicago Fire 4-1 Inter Miami CF MLS 26/03/23 Inter Miami CF 2-3 Chicago Fire MLS 11/09/22 Chicago Fire 3-1 Inter Miami CF MLS 27/02/22 Inter Miami CF 0-0 Chicago Fire MLS 19/08/21 Inter Miami CF 3-2 Chicago Fire MLS

Useful links