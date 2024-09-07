How to watch today's Germany vs Hungary Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Germany and Hungary, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A fresh chapter begins for Germany on Saturday evening as they face familiar adversaries Hungary in Dusseldorf for their opening fixture in the UEFA Nations League.

Following their early exit from Euro 2024, several key players have called time on their international careers, paving the way for a revamped squad to kick off their League A Group 3 campaign.

Nationalelf's hopes of clinching the European Championship on home turf were dashed in the quarter-finals of this summer’s tournament, with Julian Nagelsmann’s squad falling to Spain—the eventual champions—in Stuttgart. After a turbulent year that included the replacement of Hansi Flick with another former Bayern Munich manager, expectations were tempered going into the finals. As a result, Nagelsmann retains his position despite the team’s early exit.

Magyarok remains behind in the overall head-to-head record, with 12 victories compared to Germany's 14, and a dozen draws between the two. Their most notable loss came in the 1954 World Cup final, where the legendary Ferenc Puskas fell short of glory in a match marred by controversy.

In more recent times, Marco Rossi’s squad narrowly missed advancing to the knockout stages of Euro 2024, with their elimination coming down to goal difference. They earned three points from their three matches in Group A.

Germany vs Hungary kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 pm PT Venue: Merkur Spiel-Arena

The match will be played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Saturday, September 7, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

With several veteran players no longer available, head coach Julian Nagelsmann has named Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich as the new captain of Germany, suggesting that the versatile 29-year-old is likely to continue his role at right-back for the national team.

Kimmich will lead the squad for the ninth time on Saturday, as Angelo Stiller from Stuttgart aims to make his international debut. Meanwhile, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Robert Andrich, and Pascal Gross are strong contenders to fill the midfield roles previously occupied by Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan.

In other news, Antonio Rudiger has been given a rest, and Leroy Sane, lacking match fitness, will also be absent from the squad.

Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala are expected to feature in the attacking positions, providing support for either Kai Havertz or Niclas Fullkrug, another Premier League forward, upfront.

Germany possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Mittelstadt; Gross, Pavlovic; Musiala, Wirtz, Fuhrich; Havertz

Position Players Goalkeepers: ter Stegen, Nübel, Baumann Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Tah, Raum, Henrichs, Mittelstädt, Koch, Anton Midfielders: Havertz, Musiala, Kimmich, Can, Groß, Pavlović, Andrich, Führich, Stiller Forwards: Wirtz, Füllkrug, Undav, Beier

Hungary team news

Hungarian star midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will lead the visitors, with two of his former teammates from Leipzig—goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and centre-back Willi Orban—likely to be in the starting lineup.

Several players from the Euro 2024 squad, including Attila Fiola, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Lang, Callum Styles, and Atilla Szalai, have been omitted. However, Barnabas Varga returns to the squad following a serious head injury sustained against Scotland.

Hungary possible XI: Gulacsi; Botka, Orban, M. Dardai; Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga



Position Players Goalkeepers: Gulácsi, Dibusz, Szappanos, Tóth Defenders: Kerkez, Orbán, Szalai, Balogh, Dárdai, Yaakobishvili, Lang, Fiola, Botka, Vas, Gergényi Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Schäfer, Gazdag, Nagy, Kleinheisler, Bolla, Styles, Négo, Dárdai, Nagy, Kata, Nikitscher Forwards: Sallai, Varga, Ádám, Csoboth, Horváth

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/06/24 Germany 2-2 Hungary EURO 24/09/22 Germany 0-0 Hungary UEFA Nations League 12/06/22 Hungary 1-1 Germany EURO 24/06/21 Germany 2-2 Hungary EURO 04/06/16 Germany 2-0 Hungary International Friendly Games

