How to watch today's FC Dallas vs Austin MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Dallas and Austin FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Dallas and Austin FC will renew their burgeoning Texas rivalry on Wednesday night, with the two Western Conference foes separated by just four points in the standings.

The hosts bounced back from a string of disappointing results by comfortably dispatching the high-flying LA Galaxy 2-0 in their previous outing, a result that will have undoubtedly boosted their confidence.

On the other hand, Austin FC have found it challenging to maintain their early-season momentum, suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders in their last fixture.

FC Dallas vs Austin FC kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Toyota Stadium

The match will be played at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Austin FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

FC Dallas team news

FC Dallas will be without several key players for their upcoming Texas derby against Austin FC, as they continue to grapple with a lengthy injury list. The attacking trio of Alan Velasco, Jesus Ferreira, and Paxton Pomykal are all sidelined due to ACL, hip, and knee injuries, respectively.

Midfielder Liam Fraser, who has been out of action since picking up a hip injury against FC Cincinnati on June 30, will also miss the midweek clash.

Joining them on the injury table are Geovane Jesus and Brazilian defender Patrickson Delgado, who are currently recovering from knee and ACL injuries, respectively.

Peter Musa continued his red-hot form as he netted his eighth goal in seven games last time out. Expect the Croatian striker, who has 12 goals and two assists in 22 league appearances so far, to spearhead the attack once again.

Dallas possible XI: Paes; Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Twumasi, Kamungo, Ntsabeleng, Illarramendi; Lletget, Farrington; Musa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano Defenders: Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty Midfielders: Driussi, Rigoni, Pereira, Wolff, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton Forwards: Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey

Austin FC team news

Austin FC will be forced to make a change to their backline for the upcoming Texas derby against FC Dallas, as defender Brendan Hines-Ike serves a suspension following his red card in the loss to Seattle Sounders.

The 29-year-old's absence will open the door for 26-year-old Leo Vaisanen to step into the starting XI, where he will look to form a solid partnership with the experienced trio of Jon Gallagher, Guillermo Biro, and Julio Cascante.

Aside from Hines-Ike's suspension, Austin head coach Josh Wolff has a clean bill of health to work with, giving him the luxury of a full-strength squad to choose from as they aim to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against the Sounders.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Cascante, Vaisanen, Biro; Pereira, Ring; Wolff, Driussi, Obrian; Zardes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer Defenders: Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Gonzalez, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley Midfielders: Fraser, Delgado, Lletget, Urzua, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng Forwards: Henry-Scott, Sali, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Kamungo, Pondeca, Ferreira, Musa, Mulato

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/05/24 FC Dallas 2-2 Austin FC MLS 31/03/24 Austin FC 2-2 FC Dallas MLS 27/08/23 FC Dallas 1-0 Austin FC MLS 22/06/23 Austin FC 3-0 FC Dallas MLS 14/05/23 Austin FC 0-1 FC Dallas MLS

