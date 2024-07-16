How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Tijuana Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul and Club Tijuana will both be looking to record a third straight Liga MX win when they lock horns at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Tuesday.

Both sides are the only ones with a perfect record in Liga MX this season, but at least one of them will have to lose their flawless start today.

Cruz Azul were on a roll as they claimed a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Monterrey over the weekend, which moved Los Celestes up to top spot in the Liga MX table, albeit only on goal difference.

Tijuana, meanwhile, emerged victorious from a six-goal thriller against Chivas Guadalajara, which ended 4-2 at Estadio Caliente on Saturday.

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, July 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:05 pm ET/ 8:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

The match will be played at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, with kick-off at 11:05 pm ET/ 8:05 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Tijuana will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul's Camilo Candido missed his side's resounding 4-0 win against Monterrey due to suspension, but he is eligible to play here.

Following his well-taken brace in the aforementioned game, forward Carlos Rotondi heads into this contest high on confidence. He will again look to deliver the goods in the final third.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Piovi, Lira, Ditta, Sanchez; Faravelli, Rodriguez, Rivero; Rotondi, Torres, Giakoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudiño Defenders: Sánchez, Ditta, Salcedo, Piovi, Guerrero Midfielders: Rodríguez, Huescas, Rotondi, Faravelli, Lira, Rivero, Montaño, Gutiérrez, Jiménez Forwards: Giakoumakis, Antuna, Fernández, Sepúlveda, Tabó, Lotti

Tijuana team news

Gabriel Fernandez has not played since February due to knee surgery, which is expected to keep him out of Wednesday's game as well.

Domingo Blanco will be aiming to get onto the scoresheet for a third straight game in keeping with his fine form to start the campaign.

Club Tijuana possible XI: Corona; Mejia, Inzunza, Gomez, Bilbao; Vega, Castaneda, Reynoso; Blanco, Gonzalez, Zuniga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Jose Corona Defenders: Fernandez, Diaz, Parra, Barbosa, Mejia, Monarrez, Gomez, Bilbao, Balanta Midfielders: Joe Corona, Madrigal, Castaneda, Alvarez, Rivera, Vega, Armenta, Contreras, Tona, Blanco, Reynoso Forwards: Hernandez, Zuniga, Gonzalez, Vazquez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/31/2024 Cruz Azul 1-0 Club Tijuana Liga MX 07/15/2023 Club Tijuana 2-1 Cruz Azul Liga MX 01/09/2023 Club Tijuana 1-1 Cruz Azul Liga MX 08/18/2022 Cruz Azul 1-2 Club Tijuana Liga MX 01/09/2022 Cruz Azul 2-0 Club Tijuana Liga MX

