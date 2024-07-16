This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cruz Azul Xolos Dónde ver Apertura 2024Getty
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Azteca
team-logo
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Tijuana Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul and Club Tijuana will both be looking to record a third straight Liga MX win when they lock horns at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Tuesday.

Both sides are the only ones with a perfect record in Liga MX this season, but at least one of them will have to lose their flawless start today.

Cruz Azul were on a roll as they claimed a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Monterrey over the weekend, which moved Los Celestes up to top spot in the Liga MX table, albeit only on goal difference.

Tijuana, meanwhile, emerged victorious from a six-goal thriller against Chivas Guadalajara, which ended 4-2 at Estadio Caliente on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana kick-off time

Date:Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Kick-off time:11:05 pm ET/ 8:05 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

The match will be played at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, with kick-off at 11:05 pm ET/ 8:05 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

ViXWatch here

In the US, the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Tijuana will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul's Camilo Candido missed his side's resounding 4-0 win against Monterrey due to suspension, but he is eligible to play here.

Following his well-taken brace in the aforementioned game, forward Carlos Rotondi heads into this contest high on confidence. He will again look to deliver the goods in the final third.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Piovi, Lira, Ditta, Sanchez; Faravelli, Rodriguez, Rivero; Rotondi, Torres, Giakoumakis

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mier, Gudiño
Defenders:Sánchez, Ditta, Salcedo, Piovi, Guerrero
Midfielders:Rodríguez, Huescas, Rotondi, Faravelli, Lira, Rivero, Montaño, Gutiérrez, Jiménez
Forwards:Giakoumakis, Antuna, Fernández, Sepúlveda, Tabó, Lotti

Tijuana team news

Gabriel Fernandez has not played since February due to knee surgery, which is expected to keep him out of Wednesday's game as well.

Domingo Blanco will be aiming to get onto the scoresheet for a third straight game in keeping with his fine form to start the campaign.

Club Tijuana possible XI: Corona; Mejia, Inzunza, Gomez, Bilbao; Vega, Castaneda, Reynoso; Blanco, Gonzalez, Zuniga

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodriguez, Jose Corona
Defenders:Fernandez, Diaz, Parra, Barbosa, Mejia, Monarrez, Gomez, Bilbao, Balanta
Midfielders:Joe Corona, Madrigal, Castaneda, Alvarez, Rivera, Vega, Armenta, Contreras, Tona, Blanco, Reynoso
Forwards:Hernandez, Zuniga, Gonzalez, Vazquez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
01/31/2024Cruz Azul 1-0 Club TijuanaLiga MX
07/15/2023Club Tijuana 2-1 Cruz AzulLiga MX
01/09/2023Club Tijuana 1-1 Cruz AzulLiga MX
08/18/2022Cruz Azul 1-2 Club TijuanaLiga MX
01/09/2022Cruz Azul 2-0 Club TijuanaLiga MX

Useful links

