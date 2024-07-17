How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Charlotte MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and Charlotte FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Columbus Crew will be aiming to extend their winning streak to six matches when they welcome Charlotte FC to Lower.com Field on Wednesday night.

The reigning MLS Cup champions have been in scintillating form of late, steamrolling LAFC 5-1 on the road in their previous outing to cement their status as one of the league's in-form sides

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after their impressive 3-1 victory over Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati at the weekend.

Columbus Crew vs Charlotte FC kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

The match will be played at the Lower.com Field on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Charlotte FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live for free on Apple TV in the US, while live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

Crew will be without veteran goalkeeper Evan Bush for their upcoming clash against Charlotte FC, as the shot-stopper continues to nurse an injury. Midfielder Marino Hinestroza will also be unavailable after being shown a straight red card in their previous outing.

Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy is expected to field a similar starting XI to the one that delivered a resounding 5-1 victory over LAFC last time out.

Christian Ramírez and Cucho Hernández have been leading the charge for the Crew, with the dynamic duo combining for three goals and an assist in the win over LAFC. Hernández, in particular, has been a revelation since joining the club, racking up 12 goals and six assists this season.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Nagbe, Zawadzki, Arfsten; Ramirez, Rossi, Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Habroune, Ramirez

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte FC will be unable to call upon the services of influential Brazilian midfielder Júnior Urso, who remains sidelined due to a lingering leg injury.

However, there is some positive news for the visitors, as forward Patrick Agyemang is available for selection after serving a one-match suspension. Agyemang's return will provide a welcome boost to Charlotte's attacking options, and he could be in line to reclaim his starting spot in the lineup, with Iuri Tavares dropping to the bench despite scoring at the weekend.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Uronen; Westwood, Diani; Abada, Bronico, Vargas; Agyemang

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Bingham, Odunze, Marks Defenders: Tuiloma, Byrne, Pedro, Uronen, Lindsey, Malanda, Diop, Neeley, Forbes Midfielders: Westwood, Dejaegere, Bronico, Bender, Petkovic, Diani, Privett, Scardina, Cambridge, Arfield Forwards: Abada, Vargas, Smalls, Berchimas, Tavera, Romero

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/03/24 Charlotte FC 2-2 Columbus Crew MLS 04/06/23 Columbus Crew 4-2 Charlotte FC MLS 23/04/23 Charlotte FC 1-0 Columbus Crew MLS 31/07/22 Charlotte FC 2-2 Columbus Crew MLS 19/06/22 Columbus Crew 1-1 Charlotte FC MLS

