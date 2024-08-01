How to watch today's Cincinnati vs Queretaro Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between FC Cincinnati and Queretaro FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnati will get their 2024 Leagues Cup campaign underway on Thursday as they host Queretaro in the East 1 group from TQL Stadium.

The hosts were thrashed 3-1 by the New York Red Bulls in their most recent MLS encounter, while Queretaro lost their opening match in this tournament, losing 4-3 in the penalty shootout against New York City FC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Cincinnati vs Queretaro FC kick-off time

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: TQL Stadium

The Leagues Cup match between FC Cincinnati and Queretaro will be played at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT on Thursday, August 1, in the United States (US).

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Queretaro FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between FC Cincinnati and Queretaro will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

Cincinnati could be without goalkeeper Alec Kann for their upcoming match due to a nagging hip issue, while defender Malik Pinto is nursing an ankle injury. Veteran centre-back Nick Hagglund is also sidelined with a leg problem, and Matt Miazga's season has been cut short by a similar injury.

Despite a minor toe concern, reigning MLS MVP Luciano Acosta made a cameo appearance off the bench in their last match against the Red Bulls. However, Miles Robinson is currently representing the United States at the Olympics, leaving a void in the backline.

In their previous encounter against New York, Corey Baird found the back of the net for Cincinnati, his second goal of the 2024 MLS season. Rubio Rubin, who picked up a knock while on loan with Queretaro, was available as a substitute but did not see any action against NYCFC.

FC Cincinnati possible XI: Louro; Yedlin, Murphy, Keller; Kubo, Nwobodo, Bucha, Orellano; Acosta; Kelsy, Boupendza.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Kann, Louro, Walters Defenders: Powell, Robinson, Halsey, Keller, Murphy, Aghedo, Foster, Yedlin Midfielders: Acosta, Bucha, Pinto, Valenzuela, Asad, Jimenez Forwards: Kubo, Boupendza, Santos, Baird, Kelsy, Orellano

Queretaro FC team news

Queretaro may lack the pedigree of giants in Mexico, but they are resilient under boss Gerk. With experienced players like Ake Loba, Ronaldo Cisneros, and Rubio Rubín, plus goalkeeper Guillermo Allison, who shone against NYCFC, the Mexican team hopes to string a surprise here.

Queretaro possible XI: Allison; Vazquez, Rio, Oritz, Perlaza; Escamilla, Lertora; Medina, Rodriguez, Sosa; Loba.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Higuera, Arana, Hernández Defenders: Russo, Venegas, Ortíz, Mendoza, Manzanares, Vazquez Midfielders: Sosa, Preciado, Rodríguez, Barrera, Lértora, Domínguez, Escamilla, López, Medina, Rio, Gomez Forwards: Rubin, Loba, Cisneros, Cordero

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

