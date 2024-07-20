How to watch today's Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two MLS teams in contrasting forms battle it out at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday as Atlanta United host the Columbus Crew.

The hosts are without a victory in their last five games across all competitions, although they did snap a three-game MLS losing skid by playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw against New York City FC last time out.

Their visitors, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run to six matches in the MLS following their 1-1 stalemate with Charlotte in midweek as they aim to keep pace with the top two in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

MLS match between Atlanta United and Columbus Crew will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, July 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Atlanta United and Columbus Crew will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta's Brooks Lennon picked up his fifth caution of the season in the last match, resulting in a one-game suspension for this fixture.

The hosts will also have to cope without Edwin Mosquera, who has been out of action since mid-June with a knee injury.

Daniel Rios has been in fine form, contributing to eight goals in his last nine games, making the 29-year-old a player to watch in this encounter.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Morales, Williams, Abram, Hernandez; Slisz, McCarty, Muyumba; Lobjanidze, Rios, Silva.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Westberg, Guzan Defenders: Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Edwards Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune Forwards: Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Wolff, Thiare

Columbus Crew team news

Goalkeeper Evan Bush is still nursing an arm injury and is the only confirmed absentee for Columbus Crew.

Marino Hinestroza, who missed the visitors' draw against Charlotte due to a one-game suspension, is now eligible to return to action.

Cucho Hernandez, who netted the opening goal in that match, has now scored seven times in six games, taking the overall tally to 13 for the season. The Colombian international will be eager to continue his impressive form.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Hagen; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Zawadzki, Nagbe, Arfsten; Ramirez, Rossi, Cucho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Habroune, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/02/24 Columbus Crew 1-0 Atlanta United MLS 13/11/23 Columbus Crew 4-2 Atlanta United MLS 08/11/23 Atlanta United 4-2 Columbus Crew MLS 02/11/23 Columbus Crew 2-0 Atlanta United MLS 08/10/23 Atlanta United 1-1 Columbus Crew MLS

