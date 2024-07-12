How to watch today's Mazatlan vs Atletico San Luis Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan FC and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mazatlan will look to win their home opener of the Liga MX Apertura campaign when they entertain the challenge of Atletico San Luis on Friday at Estadio El Encanto.

Last Saturday in their first match of the new campaign, Canoneros went down 1-0 against Cruz Azul in a heart-breaking manner, conceding the winner in the 94th minute, while Atleti came from behind to stun reigning champions Club America 2-1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mazatlan FC vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

Date: Friday, July 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio El Encanto

The Liga MX Apertura between Mazatlan and Atletico de San Luis will be played at Estadio Azteca in Coyoacán, Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT on Friday, July 12, in the United States (US).

How to watch Mazatlan FC vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Mazatlan and Atletico San Luis is available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Team news & squads

Mazatlan FC team news

Mazatlan kicked off their season with a fresh lineup, featuring new signings Alan Torres and Jordan Sierra, who both joined the squad earlier this month.

Gustavo Del Prete, on loan from Pumas, also made his debut in the starting eleven, while Gustavo Sanchez, another loan acquisition from Monterrey, made his first appearance of the season by stepping in for Josue Colman during the second half.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gonzalez; Colula, Almada, Alvarado, Rodriguez; Torres, Meraz; Del Prete, Rubio, Colman; Amarilla

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Merolla, Almada, Díaz, Alvarado, Sánchez, Rodriguez, Colula Midfielders: Bello, Benedetti, Bárcenas, del Prete, Colmán, Intriago, Torres, Laínez, Esquivel, Escoboza, Meraz Forwards: Amarilla, Árciga, Rubio, Camacho

Atletico de San Luis team news

San Luis will remain without the services of midfielder Vitinho, as he is dealing with a knee injury, which may keep him out until late July.

Operating just in behind their new striker Franck Boli, Mateo Klimowicz bagged a brace in the first match of the new campaign, including the winner five minutes into the second half.

Atletico San Luis possible XI: Sanchez; Dominguez, Dourado, Cruz; Chavez, Galdames, Salles-Lamonge, Sanabria; Bonatini, Klimowicz; Boli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sánchez, Urtiaga, Lopez Defenders: Sanabria, Domínguez, Chávez, Águila, Silva, Cruz Midfielders: Dourado, Klimowicz, Damm, Galdames, Vitinho, Salles-Lamonge, Villal, Güemez, Macías, Nájera Forwards: Boli, Bonatini, Castro

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/01/24 Mazatlán FC 0-1 Atlético San Luis Liga MX, Clausura 23/09/23 Atlético San Luis 3-2 Mazatlán FC Liga MX, Apertura 03/04/23 Atlético San Luis 2-1 Mazatlán FC Liga MX, Clausura 23/07/22 Mazatlán FC 1-1 Atlético San Luis Liga MX, Apertura 02/04/22 Atlético San Luis 1-0 Mazatlán FC Liga MX, Clausura

