How to watch today's Atletico San Luis vs Tigres Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atletico de San Luis and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 2025 Liga MX Clausura is set to kick off with thrilling matchups, and the clash between Atlético de San Luis and Tigres UANL on Matchday 1 is shaping up to be one of the most compelling fixtures.

Fresh off the back of a relatively quiet transfer window, Tigres supporters remain disgruntled, doubting their team's ability to compete effectively in Liga MX and vie for CONCACAF honors. For Veljko Paunović and his squad, the only remedy is to deliver convincing wins and strong performances to win back the fans' trust.

Their first challenge comes this Saturday against an Atlético San Luis side that handed them a bitter defeat in last year's quarterfinals, where San Luis pulled off a stunning upset. They dominated the first leg with a 3-0 victory and held Tigres to a goalless draw in the return leg, sealing their advancement.

How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Atletico San Luis and Tigres will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Atletico de San Luis vs Tigres kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Alfonso Lastras

The Liga MX match between San Luis and Tigres will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Saturday, January 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico de San Luis team news

Sebastien Lamonge leads the scoring charts with four goals to his name, while Leo Bonatini, Ricardo Chavez, and Yan Phillipe have each found the net twice. In the creative department, Javier Guemez takes the spotlight, providing two crucial assists.

Tigres team news

Following Tigres UANL's disappointing and early exit from the previous competition, speculation swirled among fans about sweeping changes, including the possible departure of coach Veljko Paunovic and a significant overhaul of the squad.

However, with the Clausura tournament just days away, it’s clear that neither of these anticipated changes materialized. Among the notable moves made by the Tigres management was the return of Raymundo Fulgencio, who had been on loan at Atlas de Guadalajara. During his stint with Atlas, Fulgencio scored a spectacular goal against his parent club, celebrating with zeal that left an impression.

The last time Fulgencio donned the Tigres jersey was during the second leg of the 2023 Apertura final. On that occasion, the team was chasing its second championship but faced a setback when Fulgencio was sent off, reducing Tigres to ten men and paving the way for Club America to kickstart what would become a historic three-peat.

Both Andre-Pierre Gignac and Juan Brunetta emerged as the top scorers in the last phase, netting four goals apiece, with Nicolas Ibanez trailing behind with two strikes. When it comes to assists, Francisco Cordova, Juan Brunetta, and Diego Lainez have each contributed two in their last ten outings.

