How to watch today's AC Milan vs Empoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Empoli, as well as kick-off time and team news

AC Milan continue their pursuit of the frontrunners in Serie A as they host Empoli at San Siro on Saturday.

AC Milan enter this clash fresh off a thrilling UEFA Champions League victory against Slovan Bratislava in Slovakia earlier this week. The Rossoneri struck first through Christian Pulisic, only for Tegran Barseghyan to equalize. Goals from Rafael Leao and Tammy Abraham extended Milan's lead to 3-1, though Nino Marcelli fired in a stunning strike to make it 3-2, setting up a nervy finale.

Empoli, under the guidance of Roberto D'Aversa, have seen their form dip after a promising start to the season. D'Aversa, appointed in the summer following last season's dramatic survival that required three different managers—Paolo Zanetti, Aurelio Andreazzoli, and Davide Nicola—now faces the challenge of halting their recent slide.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw by Udinese in Florence last weekend. Pietro Pellegri put Empoli ahead in the first half, but Keinan Davis's 76th-minute strike salvaged a point for the Friulian side. Empoli have now secured just one win in their last seven matches, leaving them languishing in mid-table.

How to watch AC Milan vs Empoli online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

AC Milan vs Empoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A San Siro

The match will be played at the San Siro on Saturday, November 30, with kick-off at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Last week, Milan boss Paulo Fonseca faced criticism for fielding four central midfielders despite his team boasting a wealth of attacking options. He is expected to opt for a more offensive lineup this time around.

The Rossoneri continue to grapple with injury setbacks. Both Alessandro Florenzi and Ismael Bennacer remain unavailable, joined on the sidelines by Serbian striker Luka Jovic.

Empoli team news

Empoli's injury woes persist as well, with Tyronne Ebuehi sidelined long-term due to an ACL injury, now joined by Nicolas Haas, who recently suffered the same fate. Additionally, key player Szymon Zurkowski will miss out, as will summer recruit Saba Sazonov and midfielder Jacopo Fazzini.

