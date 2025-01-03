How to watch Houston vs BYU NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston vs BYU NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The No. 14 Houston Cougars will host the BYU Cougars to open a thrilling NCAAM battle on January 4, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT. This comes after Richie Saunders scored 30 points in BYU's 76-56 victory over Arizona State.

Houston has a flawless 7-0 record at home and the best defense in the country, letting opponents score only 54.6 points every game and hitting only 33.4%. However, the Cougars are 1-0 in Big 12 games and have 26.5 rebounds on defense per game, which is second in the league. Keba Keita leads the team with 5.8 boards per game.

Houston scores an average of 76.5 points a game, which is 12.5 points more than BYU's defensive record of 64.0 points per game. At the same time, BYU's offense is doing great. They score 84.8 points per game, which is 30.2 higher than Houston lets them.

This is the season's first conference encounter between these two teams.

Houston Cougars vs BYU Cougars: Date and tip-off time

The No. 14 Houston Cougars will take on the BYU Cougars in an exciting NCAAM action on January 4, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT, at Fertitta Center, in Houston, Texas.

Date January 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Fertitta Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Cougars vs BYU Cougars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Cougars and the BYU Cougars live on:

Streaming service: ESPN+

Houston Cougars team news

L.J. Cryer dominates the team with 15.1 points per game, shooting a remarkable 96.3% from the line and 40.8% from the field.

J'Wan Roberts gets 7.1 rebounds per game, including 4.2 defense rebounds.

Milos Uzan serves 27.2 minutes on average and provides 5.0 assists per game.

BYU Cougars team news

Richie Saunders scores 13.9 points each game and makes 68.2% of his free throws. He shoots 50.9% from the field.

Keba Keita grabs 9.1 rebounds per game, with 5.8 coming from defense.

Egor Demin leads the attack and averages 29.3 minutes per game, dishing out 5.9 assists.

Houston Cougars and BYU Cougars head-to-head record

Based on their four previous matches, BYU has consistently dominated Houston, gaining all four clashes since 2013. BYU won their most recent game, on the first of December 2024, with a score of 30–18, showing how excellent their defense is. Houston's defense has been troubled by BYU's offense in the past, as shown by their highest-scoring contest, a 47-46 battle in 2013. Houston's defensive stats have gotten a lot better this season, but BYU's ability to adapt and maintain offensive strength could be crucial. Houston is great at home, where they keep their opponents at only 54.6 points per game. This game could depend on BYU's ability to handle Houston's defense pressure and keep their lead in the series.

Date Results Dec 01, 2024 BYU 30-18 Houston Oct 17, 2020 BYU 43-26 Houston Sep 12, 2014 BYU 33-25 Houston Oct 20, 2013 BYU 47-46 Houston

