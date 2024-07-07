Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Houston Dynamo FC and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC will look to maintain their impressive unbeaten run when they travel to the Shell Energy Stadium to face Houston Dynamo this weekend.

The Black and Gold continue to rack up the points with another win last time out, beating LA Galaxy in their rivalry encounter thanks to goals from Denis Bouanga and Kei Kamara. As a result, LAFC sit at the top of the Western Conference table, three points ahead of Real Salt Lake.

Meanwhile, Houston suffered their first defeat in six meetings at the hands of Salt Lake, despite taking an eighth-minute lead through Ibrahim Aliyu. Ben Olsen's side sit in seventh place heading into the encounter, tied on points with Portland Timbers and just a point behind Vancouver Whitecaps.

Houston Dynamo FC vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date: Sunday, July 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, July 7, 2024, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US, while live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston were missing Daniel Steres against RSL due to a lower leg issue, while McKinze Gaines was sidelined with a lower-body issue, and Nelson Quinones is out for the year with a knee injury.

Franco Escobar will not be available for this encounter after the Argentine defender received another yellow card on Wednesday, and Adalberto Carrasquilla will likely miss another match despite Panama's elimination against Colombia in the Copa America quarter-finals on Saturday.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Smith; Herrera, Artur; Blessing, Bassi, Aliyu; Ferreira

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Sargeant, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey Midfielders: Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Raines, Bassi, Kowalczyk Forwards: Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi

Los Angeles FC team news

LA will be without Luis Muller, as he is struggling to recover from a hip injury, and Lorenzo Dellavalle has a torn ACL and will not return this season.

Timothy Tillman will have to sit out of this game due to yellow card accumulation, and Cristian Olivera is unlikely to be available, with Uruguay battling Brazil in the quarter-finals of the Copa America on Saturday.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Long, Hollingshead; Duenas, Sanchez, Atuesta; Bogusz, Kamara, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Bouanga

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/12/23 Los Angeles FC 2-0 Houston Dynamo MLS 15/06/23 Los Angeles FC 0-1 Houston Dynamo MLS 11/06/23 Houston Dynamo 4-0 Los Angeles FC MLS 19/09/22 Los Angeles FC 3-1 Houston Dynamo MLS 01/09/22 Houston Dynamo 2-1 Los Angeles FC MLS

