Houston Dash vs San Diego Wave: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Houston Dash and San Diego Wave FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The San Diego Wave FC (3-5-5, 14 points) will travel to take on the Houston Dash (3-4-6) for their final game of the three NWSL game away trip.

San Diego went down 2-1 to NJ/NY Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday night. The hosts got on the scoresheet first via a thunderous strike from forward Rose Lavelle in the extra time of the first half. San Diego levelled the score just two minutes into the second half when forward Mya Jones scored her first career goal.

However, as the match was drawing to a close in the second half, Gotham FC rookie Maycee Bell received a cross that she took a touch and hit the far corner to secure all three points for the home side. As for Houston, they played out a 0-0 draw at Shell Energy Stadium last time out.

Houston Dash vs San Diego Wave FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The NWSL match between Houston Dash and San Diego FC will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Houston Dash vs San Diego Wave FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ION in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Houston Dash team news

Houston Dash manager Fran Alonso is likely to stick with his XI that played out a draw last time out with Ramona Bachmann and Michelle Alozie leading the line of attack, while Avery Patterson and Courtney Petersen providing support from the wide areas. Goalkeeper Jane Campbell will start in between the sticks, fresh from signing a four-year contract extension.

Houston predicted XI: Campbell; Nielsen, Jacobs, Puntigam, Rubensson; Bachmann, Andressa, West, Hirst, Ordonez; Alozie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Hinz Defenders: Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs, Lind, Nielsen, Petersen, Soto, Tarciane Midfielders: Alves, Briede, Hirst, Olivieri, Puntigam, Rubensson, Schmidt, Solaun, Van Zanten Forwards: Alozie, Bachmann, Gareis, Kizer, Nagasato, Ordonez, Patterson, West, Gramaglia

San Diego Wave FC team news

San Diego Wave are desperate for positive results and will be fairly pleased that they don't have any fresh injury concerns ahead of this clash.0

Forward Mya Jones scored her first professional career goal for San Diego last time out, meaning the rookie forward will earn her only eighth start of the season here.

San Diego Wave possible XI: Sheridan; Lundkvist, Dahlkemper, Girma, McNabb; Colaprico; Jones, Shaw, McCaskill, Sanchez; Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, Beall, Messner Defenders: Dahlkemper, Girma, Lundkvist, Enge, Wesley, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal Midfielders: Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico Forwards: Ali, Jakobsson, Shaw, Morgan, Doniak, Jones, Carusa, Bennett, Barcenas, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/06/24 Houston Dash W 0-0 Angel City W NWSL 08/06/24 Racing Louisville W 2-0 Houston Dash W NWSL 25/05/24 Houston Dash W 3-0 North Carolina Courage W NWSL 18/05/24 Houston Dash W 0-2 Portland Thorns W NWSL 13/05/24 Angel City W 0-1 Houston Dash W NWSL

