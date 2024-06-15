How to watch the NWSL match between Houston Dash and Angel City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dash will take on Angel City FC in the NWSL at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday night. The last meeting between Angel City and Houston ended in a slim victory for the Dash, and since then, both teams have struggled for consistency and results. The visitors are looking to break a run of four games without a win and climb the table.

On the other hand, the Houston Dash, with a 3-6-3 record, are eager to bounce back following a 2-0 defeat to Racing Louisville last time out and move out of the uncomfortable 11th position, just one point above Angel City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Houston Dash vs Angel City FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, June 15, 2024, with kick-off at 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Houston Dash vs Angel City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ION in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Houston Dash team news

Houston Dash have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against Angel City on Saturday.

Mexico international Diana Ordonez stands out on Houston's front line. The 22-year-old was traded from Houston in 2023, but she struggled in her debut season as a pro, scoring only three goals. In 2024, under new head coach Fran Alonso, Ordoñez leads the side in goals with four.

Houston Dash possible XI: Campbell; Tarciane, N Jacobs, Nielson; Patterson, Olivieri, Schmidt, Puntigam, Petersen; Andressa; Ordonez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Hinz Defenders: Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs, Lind, Nielsen, Petersen, Soto, Tarciane Midfielders: Alves, Briede, Hirst, Olivieri, Puntigam, Rubensson, Schmidt, Solaun, Van Zanten Forwards: Alozie, Bachmann, Gareis, Kizer, Nagasato, Ordonez, Patterson, West, Gramaglia

Angel City FC team news

Angel City's last game was a 1-2 defeat away from home at NJ/NY Gotham FC last weekend. Gotham forward Crystal Dunn broke the deadlock in the 26th minute, while Angel City midfielder Clarisse Le Bihan levelled things up shortly after half-time. New Jersey midfielder Rose Lavelle notched the game-winner in the 62nd minute.

Despite the defeat, head coach Becki Tweed is expected to continue with the same XI here.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; G. Thompson, Curry, Reid, Vignola; Nabet, Rodriguez; A. Thompson, Le Bihann, Emslie; Leroux

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schult, Isenhour, Stambaugh, Haračić, Anderson, Pérez Defenders: Riley, Gorden, Nielsen, Vignola, Randle, Eddy, Spencer, Mathias, Reid Midfielders: Ertz, Endo, Thompson, Camberos, Rodríguez, Dougherty Howard, Hammond, Nabet Forwards: Press, Leroux, Emslie, Le Bihan, Johnson, Bright

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/05/24 Angel City FC 0-1 Houston Dash NWSL 09/10/23 Houston Dash 1-2 Angel City FC NWSL 26/06/23 Angel City FC 0-0 Houston Dash NWSL 12/09/22 Houston Dash 1-1 Angel City FC NWSL 08/06/22 Angel City FC 0-0 Houston Dash NWSL

Useful links