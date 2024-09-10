How to watch today's Honduras vs Jamaica Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Honduras and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Honduras will be looking to maintain their perfect record in the CONCACAF Nations League when they face Jamaica at Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles on Tuesday.

While La H began with a 4-0 thrashing of Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica are also unbeaten following a goalless draw with Cuba.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Honduras vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Nations League match between Honduras and Jamaica will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Honduras vs Jamaica kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET Venue: Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles

The CONCACAF Nations League match between Honduras and Jamaica will be played at Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Tuesday, September 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Honduras team news

As Juan Carlos Obregon was handed his debut in the previous game, Jesus Batiz remains the only player in the current Honduras squad without a senior international appearance to his name.

Alexander Lopez will continue featuring from the bench despite his screamer against the Soca Warriors, while the other scorers Kervin Arriaga, Edwin Rodriguez and David Ruiz should start from the first whistle.

Honduras Possible XI: Menjivar; Nunez, Maldonado, Vega, Rosales; Rodriguez, Arriaga, Flores, Ruiz; Martinez; Lozano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: L. Lopez, Menjivar, Licona Defenders: Maldonado, Nunez, Garcia, Santos, Vega, Melendez Midfielders: Arriaga, Rodriguez, A. Lopez, Ruiz, Pineda, Flores, Alvarez, Rosales Forwards: Obregon, Castillo, Palma, Chirinos, Batiz, Martinez, Rochez

Jamaica team news

With Leon Bailey missing out through injury, Shamar Nicholson can be brought into the XI to partner Michail Antonio from the onset on Tuesday.

Andre Blake will look to register another clean sheet, while Di'Shon Bernard may start ahead of Damion Lowe alongside Ethan Pinnock at centre-back.

Jamaica Possible XI: Blake; Lembikisa, Bernard, Pinnock, Bell; Decordova-Reid, Palmer, Latibeaudiere, Gray; Nicholson, Antonio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Waite, Boyce-Clarke Defenders: Lowe, Hector, King, Pinnock, Lembikisa, Leigh, Bernard, Bell Midfielders: Decordova-Reid, Latibeaudiere, Palmer, Anderson, Russell, Reid Forwards: Nicholson, Gray, Campbell, Dixon, Antonio

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Honduras and Jamaica across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 8, 2023 Jamaica 1-0 Honduras CONCACAF Nations League March 30, 2022 Jamaica 2-1 Honduras World Cup Qualifiers October 13, 2021 Honduras 0-2 Jamaica World Cup Qualifiers June 17, 2019 Jamaica 3-2 Honduras CONCACAF Gold Cup February 17, 2017 Honduras 0-1 Jamaica International Friendly

