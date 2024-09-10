+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
CONCACAF Nations League
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Honduras vs Jamaica Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Honduras and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Honduras will be looking to maintain their perfect record in the CONCACAF Nations League when they face Jamaica at Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles on Tuesday.

While La H began with a 4-0 thrashing of Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica are also unbeaten following a goalless draw with Cuba.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Honduras vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Nations League match between Honduras and Jamaica will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Honduras vs Jamaica kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 10, 2024
Kick-off time:7 pm PT / 10 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles

The CONCACAF Nations League match between Honduras and Jamaica will be played at Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Tuesday, September 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Honduras team news

As Juan Carlos Obregon was handed his debut in the previous game, Jesus Batiz remains the only player in the current Honduras squad without a senior international appearance to his name.

Alexander Lopez will continue featuring from the bench despite his screamer against the Soca Warriors, while the other scorers Kervin Arriaga, Edwin Rodriguez and David Ruiz should start from the first whistle.

Honduras Possible XI: Menjivar; Nunez, Maldonado, Vega, Rosales; Rodriguez, Arriaga, Flores, Ruiz; Martinez; Lozano.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:L. Lopez, Menjivar, Licona
Defenders:Maldonado, Nunez, Garcia, Santos, Vega, Melendez
Midfielders:Arriaga, Rodriguez, A. Lopez, Ruiz, Pineda, Flores, Alvarez, Rosales
Forwards:Obregon, Castillo, Palma, Chirinos, Batiz, Martinez, Rochez

Jamaica team news

With Leon Bailey missing out through injury, Shamar Nicholson can be brought into the XI to partner Michail Antonio from the onset on Tuesday.

Andre Blake will look to register another clean sheet, while Di'Shon Bernard may start ahead of Damion Lowe alongside Ethan Pinnock at centre-back.

Jamaica Possible XI: Blake; Lembikisa, Bernard, Pinnock, Bell; Decordova-Reid, Palmer, Latibeaudiere, Gray; Nicholson, Antonio.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Blake, Waite, Boyce-Clarke
Defenders:Lowe, Hector, King, Pinnock, Lembikisa, Leigh, Bernard, Bell
Midfielders:Decordova-Reid, Latibeaudiere, Palmer, Anderson, Russell, Reid
Forwards:Nicholson, Gray, Campbell, Dixon, Antonio

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Honduras and Jamaica across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 8, 2023Jamaica 1-0 HondurasCONCACAF Nations League
March 30, 2022Jamaica 2-1 HondurasWorld Cup Qualifiers
October 13, 2021Honduras 0-2 JamaicaWorld Cup Qualifiers
June 17, 2019Jamaica 3-2 HondurasCONCACAF Gold Cup
February 17, 2017Honduras 0-1 JamaicaInternational Friendly

Useful links

