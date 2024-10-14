How to watch today's Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Hawks vs 76ers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

As NBA teams gear up for the upcoming season, the Atlanta Hawks are set to clash with Philadelphia 76ers in a preseason matchup.

The hosts hasn't been particularly active in preseason games so far. In October, they've only participated in one exhibition match, going up against a formidable opponent in Indiana. Despite the limited action, the Hawks impressed neutral fans by delivering a top-notch performance, securing a narrow victory with a 131-130 scoreline. While the win was exciting, it wasn't without flaws as Atlanta's defense left much to be desired, allowing the Pacers too much room to operate and committing a concerning 20 turnovers.

The visitors, on the other hand, heads into the upcoming game far from their best form. After a dominant victory over New Zealand (139-84), the 76ers struggled when they faced more competitive American teams, falling to Minnesota (111-121) and Boston (89-139). The game against the reigning NBA champs was particularly disappointing. The 76ers stumbled right out of the gate, trailing 40-18 in the first quarter, and were unable to mount a serious comeback.

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a highly anticipated NBA game on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Monday, October 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Local TV channel: BSSE-ATL

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Atlanta Hawks team news

After their preseason opener, Jalen Johnson led the scoring for the Hawks with 19 points, while Zaccharie Risacher and Trae Young followed closely, tallying 18 and 17 points, respectively. Johnson also dominated the boards, pulling down 10 rebounds, while Clint Capela contributed with nine. In the playmaking department, Vil Krejci topped the team with six assists. Altogether, Atlanta had six players notch double-digit points in their first preseason matchup.

Philadelphia 76ers team news

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently posting an average of 113 points per game on 46.1% shooting while giving up 114.7 points on 47.7% shooting to their opponents. Paul George leads the scoring effort with 23 points and 2 assists per game, followed by Tyrese Maxey, who contributes 18 points and 0.5 rebounds. Jared McCain rounds out the double-digit scorers, and Kelly Oubre Jr. is adding 3 rebounds to the mix.

However, the 76ers will be missing their top talent, Joel Embiid, for tomorrow’s game and the rest of the preseason as he works his way back into form following left knee issues. While Embiid won’t be taking the court, there’s still plenty to watch for in this matchup. As with any preseason action, player availability can vary, but the 76ers may still feature Maxey and George in their lineup.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 02/10/24 Philadelphia 76ers 121-127 Atlanta Hawks NBA 01/11/24 Atlanta Hawks 139-132 Philadelphia 76ers NBA 12/09/23 Philadelphia 76ers 125-114 Atlanta Hawks NBA 11/18/23 Atlanta Hawks 116-126 Philadelphia 76ers NBA 10/21/23 Philadelphia 76ers 120-106 Atlanta Hawks NBA

