How to watch today's Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Grizzlies vs Timberwolves NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to clash with the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday afternoon.

The Grizzlies currently sit 2nd in the Southwest Division and 3rd in the Western Conference standings. With a solid 27-15 record for the 2024-25 NBA season, Memphis comes into this matchup riding high after a dominant 28-point win over the Spurs (140-112). In that game, Santi Aldama delivered a career-best performance with 29 points, while Desmond Bane contributed an impressive double-double with 22 points and 14 assists. Jaylen Wells also chipped in 22 points, helping the Grizzlies secure their ninth consecutive win in San Antonio and sweep the two-game series.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, rank 3rd in the Northwest Division and hold the 8th spot in the Western Conference. With a 21-20 record this season, they've struggled with consistency, as seen in their recent 117-124 loss to the Cavaliers. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 28 points, while Julius Randle came close to a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists. Notably, Edwards became the third-youngest player in NBA history to reach 8,000 career points. However, the Timberwolves have faced challenges in back-to-back games, posting a 2-4 record in such scenarios this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Grizzles and the Timberwolves will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT, at FedExForum in Tennessee, Nashville.

Date Monday, January 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue FedExForum Location Tennessee, Nashville

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Grizzlies and the Timberwolves live on:

National TV : TNT, TruTV

: TNT, TruTV Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Memphis Grizzlies team news & key performers

Memphis will likely lean on their signature physicality in the paint, with Jaren Jackson Jr. playing a pivotal role on both ends of the court. Known for his defensive prowess, Jackson is expected to anchor the Grizzlies’ interior defense, using his shot-blocking and rebounding abilities to limit the impact of Minnesota’s offensive threats, including Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert. On offense, Memphis could exploit gaps in the Timberwolves’ defense by utilizing pick-and-roll plays to create open looks for Jackson and Aldama in the mid-range and near the rim. Additionally, the Grizzlies will aim to stifle Minnesota’s transition offense, recognizing the Wolves’ youth and speed as a potential threat.

Statistically, the Grizzlies have been strong offensively, averaging 123.4 points per game while shooting 48.5% from the field (5th in the league) and 37.3% from three-point range (9th). On the boards, they've been dominant, pulling down 48 rebounds per game, ranking 2nd in the league.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key performers

The Timberwolves will look to capitalize on their defensive versatility, offensive adaptability, and rebounding potential to challenge Memphis. Rudy Gobert will be instrumental in controlling the paint and exploiting size mismatches on both ends of the floor. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards is expected to be the offensive linchpin, using his athleticism and scoring ability to penetrate the Grizzlies’ defense, especially in fast-break situations.

Defensively, Minnesota’s length and mobility could prove valuable in disrupting Memphis’ rhythm, particularly by limiting opportunities for mismatches and closing out aggressively on shooters like Desmond Bane. Securing second-chance points through dominance on the boards will also be a key focus.

Statistically, the Timberwolves are averaging 110.1 points per game, shooting 46.1% from the field (17th in the league) and an impressive 38.4% from beyond the arc (4th). However, their rebounding numbers—43.7 per game—rank just 20th in the league, which could pose challenges against Memphis’ strong presence on the glass.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 01/12/25 Minnesota Timberwolves 125-127 Memphis Grizzlies NBA 02/29/24 Minnesota Timberwolves 110-101 Memphis Grizzlies NBA 01/19/24 Minnesota Timberwolves 118-103 Memphis Grizzlies NBA 12/09/23 Memphis Grizzlies 103-127 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 11/27/23 Memphis Grizzlies 97-119 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA

More related NBA content on GOAL