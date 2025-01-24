How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Memphis Grizzlies are ready to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans to open a high-voltage NBA battle on January 24, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The New Orleans Pelicans just won a game against the Utah Jazz, due to CJ McCollum, who scored an impressive 45 points. The final score was 123-119 after overtime.

The Grizzlies score the most points in the league, averaging 123.3 points per game. They also have a strong shooting accuracy of 48.4%, which ranks 5th in the league.

The Pelicans are having a tough time scoring, averaging only 109.2 points per game, which places them at 24th place. They also have a low shooting rate of 44.3%, ranking them 26th.

Both teams struggle on defense. Memphis gives up 115.0 points per game, ranking 22nd, while New Orleans allows a greater number at 117.2 points each game, ranking 25th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Grizzlies will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans in an exciting NBA clash on January 24, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at FedExForum, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date January 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Jaren Jackson Jr. is scoring an average of 22.6 points per game with a shooting percentage of 49.1%. He also makes 78.1% of his free throws.

Zach Edey excels at grabbing rebounds, averaging 7.2 rebounds per game. This includes 3.2 offensive ones and 4.1 defensive ones.

Ja Morant helps his team by getting 7.7 assists each game. However, he also averages 3.9 turnovers during 28.6 minutes of activity.

Memphis Grizzlies Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jake LaRavia Back injury Day-to-Day SG, Cam Spencer Thumb injury Out

New Orleans Pelicans team news

CJ McCollum averages 22.4 points for each game and has a shot accuracy of 45.3%. However, he has a low free-throw shooting rate of 71.0%.

Zion Williamson is a strong rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.2 boards per game, with 3.4 of those coming from offensive motion.

Dejounte Murray makes 7.7 assists during 33.4 minutes and has a 3.5 turnovers per game.

New Orleans Pelicans Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Yves Missi Illness Day-to-Day SF Brandon Ingram Ankle injury Out

Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans head-to-head record

The Memphis Grizzlies have won four of their previous five meetings with the New Orleans Pelicans, showing their dominance in recent head-to-head games. They have consistently scored well in their games, including a high-scoring win of 132-124 on the 28th of December 2024, and a 120-109 victory on the 30th of November 2024.

The Pelicans only won one game on February 13th, 2024, where they executed strong defense and limited Memphis to 87 points. Close games, like the Grizzlies' one-point victories in December of 2023, show that the Pelicans can stay competitive even though the Grizzlies have stronger players.

The Grizzlies have a strong attack and the Pelicans are not doing well lately. Unless the Pelicans can find a way to upset the Grizzlies' action, the Grizzlies will probably keep winning.

Date Results Dec 28, 2024 Grizzlies 132-124 Pelicans Nov 30, 2024 Grizzlies 120-109 Pelicans Feb 13, 2024 Pelicans 96-87 Grizzlies Dec 27, 2023 Grizzlies 116-115 Pelicans Dec 20, 2023 Grizzlies 115-113 Pelicans

More NBA news and coverage